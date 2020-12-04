Department of Labor

November Report Shows 245,000 Jobs Added

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 04, 2020 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet  
November Report Shows 245,000 Jobs Added

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Department of Labor's monthly report showed that the economy added 245,000 jobs in November, when projections hoped that 440,000 jobs would be added. The unemployment rate decreased to 6.7 percent as COVID cases begin to spike again. 

As the coronavirus continues to affect the economy, Senate Republicans shined a light on the need for additional stimulus relief, which Democrats continue to block. Additional funding for the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which were passed by Senate Republicans in the spring, would deliver even more relief to American families and small businesses. 

With Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer continually stalling COVID relief negotiations, the passage of additional funding before the end of the year is unlikely.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
WaPo Ripped for Sending a Pointed Questionnaire to Republican Lawmakers
Cortney O'Brien

Georgia Governor Changes Tune After Trump Lawyers Present Troubling Video of Alleged Fraud
Bronson Stocking
Celebrity Chef Who's Defying COVID-19 Restrictions Fires Back at Critics: 'I'm Not the A**hole, the Governor Is'
Leah Barkoukis
Trump Lawyers Allege in New Lawsuit That 40,000 Voted Twice in Nevada Election
Leah Barkoukis
WATCH: Biden's Disturbing Answer on How He'll Resolve Fundamental Differences With Kamala Harris
Bronson Stocking
Trump Attorneys Produce Video Alleging Georgia Ballots Were Hidden in Suitcases
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular