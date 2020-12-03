GOP Group Aligned with Leader McConnell Announces Major Fundraising Haul for Georgia Runoff Elections

A powerhouse GOP group announced a major fundraising haul for the upcoming runoff elections in Georgia. Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), an outside PAC that advocates for the Republican majority in the Senate, brought in a total of $104 million from October to November, including $71 million post-election day. The group is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and played a major role in the GOP’s Senate victories on election day.

Win Georgia, save America. https://t.co/WenwJIDn4m — Senate Leadership Fund (@Senate_Fund) December 3, 2020

SLF President Steven Law said that voters realize what is at stake with the pair of runoff elections, and that the massive fundraising haul alludes to voter enthusiasm.

"I do think our voters are very fired up. There's a lot of evidence of great enthusiasm out there. We're going to be filing a finance report later today that shows we raised $104 million between October 15 and November 23, and the most amazing part of that is that $71 million came in after Election Day. That was $71 million raised in just 19 days,” he said on Fox News. "You know, money isn't everything, but fundraising is an early leading indicator of enthusiasm. We're seeing it in our fundraising numbers, we're also seeing it in our polling numbers that Republican voters in Georgia understand that everything is at stake: the Trump legacy, the future of freedom, the future of socialism, and right now they seem very energized to vote."

SLF joins other Republican fundraising groups in going on the offensive to defend the seats held by incumbent GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The two elections will decide which party controls the Senate.