Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Propose COVID Relief Package as Negotiations Stall

Dec 01, 2020
A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a COVID relief package on Tuesday morning that represents a compromise between Republicans and Democrats as negotiations are stalled. The package totals $908 billion, and includes funding for unemployment insurance, state and local governments, vaccine development, education, housing subsidies, child care, the paycheck protection program (PPP), and other COVID-related causes. 

Co-sponsors of the legislation includes Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME) and others. The $908 billion price tag is higher than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would like, and lower than Speaker Pelosi prefers. 

The lawmakers hope to put pressure on leadership of both parties to cut a compromised deal, together with the Trump administration, so that American families and small businesses can get the additional relief. Democratic leadership has failed to come to the table to negotiate thus far, and has blocked every attempt by Republicans to pass an additional relief package.

