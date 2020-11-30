Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns from White House Coronavirus Taskforce

Dr. Scott Atlas announced on Monday evening that he is resigning from the White House Coronavirus Taskforce, where he served as a special adviser to President Trump, Fox News reported. Dr. Atlas joined the Trump administration over the summer as a Special Government Employee (SGE), and thus his 130-day allotted tenure was set to lapse this week.

Dr. Atlas’ resignation letter to President Trump, dated December 1, touts the administration’s work to combat coronavirus while wishing an incoming Biden administration "all the best."

“Throughout my time at the White House, it was an honor to work with several selfless colleagues in designing specific policies to heighten protection of the vulnerable while safely reopening schools and society...we increased and prioritized extra personal protective equipment and tens of millions of extra tests to nursing and assisted living facilities, initiated new infection control alliances, implemented more frequent monitoring updates using clinical guidelines to intensify testing, and instituted new outreach to independent seniors in communities,” he wrote. “We also successfully designed rational guidelines for safely opening schools, a strategic use of the newly developed testing program, and a national stockpile of drugs for future crises.”

Honored to have served @realDonaldTrump and the American people during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/xT1hRoYBMh — Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) December 1, 2020

Dr. Atlas drew criticism for his coronavirus approach, which some said was not consistent with science.