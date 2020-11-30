John Cornyn: Neera Tanden Could be Biden's 'Worst Nominee so Far'

Former vice president and presumptive president-elect Joe Biden continues to announce appointees to top national security and economic posts, as well as selections for White House staff. His pick to head the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Neera Tanden, drew criticism from GOP lawmakers after the announcement on Monday.

After Biden announced a slate of controversial appointees last week, Texas Senator John Cornyn (R) said that Tanden may be the former vice president’s “worst nominee” picked thus far.

.@JohnCornyn says that @neeratanden is perhaps Biden’s “worst nominee so far.”



“I think, in light of her combative and insulting comments about many members of the Senate, mainly on our side of the aisle, that it creates certainly a problematic path.” — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 30, 2020

Tanden, who currently serves as president of the Center for American Progress, has historically been a harsh critic of Republican lawmakers, as Sen. Cornyn noted, who will decide the fate of her confirmation. She deleted the vast majority of them on the heels of Biden announcing her nomination, but seemed to forget about some.