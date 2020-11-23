Voter Fraud

Michigan Certifies Election Results, Confirming Biden Win in Key Swing State

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 5:20 PM
Michigan Certifies Election Results, Confirming Biden Win in Key Swing State

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The state of Michigan’s Board of Canvassers certified the presidential election results on Monday afternoon, awarding the state’s 16 electoral votes to Joe Biden. 

The Trump campaign had filed suit alleging voter irregularities, and Republicans urged the board to delay voting on certification until an audit could be conducted. Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox cited "numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities" during a meeting with the state's Board of Canvassers on Monday, urging the canvassers to audit the vote count in Wayne County.

“I am asking you to consider delaying certification.  There are too many questions that need to be answered regarding this election. Too many numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities. We need to remove the distrust and sense of procedural disenfranchisement felt by many Michigan voters in place. This vote will be certified, and the will of the people will be upheld.  But we need to ensure there is a fair and accurate vote count first," Cox said. "And last week, the Wayne County Board of canvassers noticed significant problems with the election counting process across the county. When the Republican canvassers asked the state to take a little more time to investigate, they were treated again with hostility and intimidation. But rather than treat these threats seriously, many Democrat elected officials looked to further intimidate and threaten these officials."

On the Senate side of Michigan's electoral results, GOP candidate John James has not yet conceded to incumbent Democrat Senator Gary Peters.

Most Popular