Failed McConnell Challenger Launches Involvement in Georgia Runoff Elections

As Georgia’s pair of runoff Senate elections are underway, national Democrats are making every effort to flip the seats held by GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. After losing her long-shot campaign to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), a $100 million Senate bid that failed by nearly 20 points, Amy McGrath is getting involved in Georgia’s Senate contests.

Per Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, McGrath launched a Super PAC to influence Georgia's pair of runoff Senate elections. From Open Secrets:

McGrath recently launched a super PAC in an attempt to mobilize her cadre of small donors and out-of-state fans to help Democrats flip the Senate. Democratic Majority Action filed with the Federal Election Commission last Tuesday. In an email asking her supporters to donate to the committee, McGrath writes, "Our first mission is to continue to direct much-needed resources to Georgia—chip in what you can right now and all proceeds will go directly toward the work to elect Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock on January 5th.” This fall, McGrath raised the third most money any Senate candidate has raised in a single cycle. She brought in $88.1 million through mid-October and had $14.8 million left in the bank. It is unclear how much of that was left after election day and how much she transferred to her new super PAC.

In the first weeks of the Georgia's runoff Senate elections, which will ultimately decide which party controls the Senate, Democrats have made it clear that they will stop at nothing to help Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock unseat Sens. Perdue and Loeffler. In his quest to lead the upper chamber, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that his party will "change America" if Democrats flip the seats, and activists from California and other blue states are preparing to descend on Georgia.