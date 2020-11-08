Chuck Schumer

Sen. Schumer Says His Party Will 'Change America' if Democrats Win Georgia Senate Seats

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 08, 2020 11:05 AM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Schumer Says His Party Will 'Change America' if Democrats Win Georgia Senate Seats

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the quiet part out loud on Saturday, after it became clear that control of the Senate hinges on Georgia’s pair of runoff elections that will occur in January. 

As GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler head to overtime elections, Sen. Schumer told supporters that his party will “change America” if Democrats manage to flip the seats. Sen. Schumer previously vowed that “nothing is off the table” if Democrats manage to take control of the upper chamber. He even refused to rule out eliminating the legislative filibuster, which would allow Democrats to fast-track progressive legislation, including the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and expansion of the Supreme Court.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) took note of Sen. Schumer’s comment, in a stark warning to voters ahead of Georgia’s runoff elections.

Sens. Perdue and Loeffler will face Sen. Schumer’s hand-picked candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, as Democrats hope to take back the majority in the Senate. Both Ossoff and Warnock underperformed on Tuesday.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Clark County, NV Election Official: We Have Reports of Voter Fraud But Won't Investigate... Yet
Beth Baumann

Legislature in a Battleground State Calls an Emergency Session Over Voting Irregularities
Beth Baumann

Trump Campaign to the Media: Here's Actual Proof of Voter Fraud, Just as You Asked
Beth Baumann

LIVE BLOG: Various States and Local Election Officials Contemplate How to Handle Voter Fraud Allegations
Rep. Clyburn Knows What 'Killed' Jaime Harrison's Campaign Against Lindsey Graham
Cortney O'Brien

The Timing of This COVID Study Is Pretty Interesting, Huh?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular