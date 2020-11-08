Sen. Schumer Says His Party Will 'Change America' if Democrats Win Georgia Senate Seats

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the quiet part out loud on Saturday, after it became clear that control of the Senate hinges on Georgia’s pair of runoff elections that will occur in January.

As GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler head to overtime elections, Sen. Schumer told supporters that his party will “change America” if Democrats manage to flip the seats. Sen. Schumer previously vowed that “nothing is off the table” if Democrats manage to take control of the upper chamber. He even refused to rule out eliminating the legislative filibuster, which would allow Democrats to fast-track progressive legislation, including the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and expansion of the Supreme Court.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) took note of Sen. Schumer’s comment, in a stark warning to voters ahead of Georgia’s runoff elections.

.@ChuckSchumer said it best: "Now, we take Georgia. Then we change America."



Help us defend America by chipping in here ?? https://t.co/1Q0jAyjS3z pic.twitter.com/NQfI7i6bai — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) November 7, 2020

Sens. Perdue and Loeffler will face Sen. Schumer’s hand-picked candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, as Democrats hope to take back the majority in the Senate. Both Ossoff and Warnock underperformed on Tuesday.

Not on our watch. Donate now to help me and @KLoeffler defeat Chuck Schumer. We win these two races, we save the senate. We save the Senate, we save the country. This is what is at stake. #GAsen #gapolhttps://t.co/dHmdaBoWmn https://t.co/xnchcaAp0R — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) November 7, 2020