California

Video: California Liberals Mock Georgia Voters as They Hope to Influence Runoff Elections

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Video: California Liberals Mock Georgia Voters as They Hope to Influence Runoff Elections

Source: AP Photo/David Goldman

Activists from California and other blue states are preparing to descend on Georgia as national Democrats wage a full-fledged effort to unseat incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their runoff elections that will occur in January. Some activists even went as far as to pledge to relocate to, and vote in, Georgia for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the pair of runoffs, despite clear legal boundaries. 

The San Francisco Chronicle published a detailed piece yesterday revealing the efforts by California Democrats to have a say in Georgia’s runoff elections:

California Democrats are peppering political organizers with questions about how to travel to Georgia to volunteer for Democrat Jon Ossoff in his race against Republican Sen. David Perdue and for the Rev. Raphael Warnock in his contest against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Both seats went to a Jan. 5 runoff when no candidate won a majority in this month’s elections.

Even more, a reporter for the Washington Post shared a viral video on Tuesday of an out-of-state activist grossly mocking Georgia voters, as Sens. Perdue and Loeffler both highlighted:

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesperson Paige Lindgren said that the activists from deep blue states are trying to "impose their agenda" on voters in Georgia:

"Voter fraud concerns aside, it's incredibly problematic that left-wing national Democrats believe they can toss aside Georgia's values, flood the state and attempt to impose their agenda on others. Their beliefs and agenda are completely different from Georgia residents and they should not have a voice, much less a legal vote, in the Georgia runoffs."

Led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in his quest to win Georgia's pair of runoff elections in order to "change America," Democrats are willing to go to great lengths to unseat Sens. Perdue and Loeffler, in order to take control of the Senate.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump to GOP Senator on 2020 Race: If It Doesn't Work Out, I'll Just Run Again in Four Years
Matt Vespa
Thread: Here’s the Challenge Behind These 2020 Election Lawsuits Filed by Team Trump
Matt Vespa
Don't Get Too Excited About Those Georgia Runoffs, Democrats
VIP
Guy Benson
Trump's Spike in Support in Hispanic-Dominated Border Counties in Texas Is Due to These Three Issues
Matt Vespa
Senate Blocks Advancement on Judy Shelton's Nomination to Federal Reserve Board
Reagan McCarthy
Gov. Newsom Apologizes for Attending Party Amid COVID Lockdowns
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Mike Lester
View Cartoon
Most Popular