Scott Jennings Has Some Thoughts About Vivek Ramaswamy's Tweet Calling Americans Lazy, Mediocre

Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made some waves on social media when he posted a scathing critique of American culture amid widespread debate over immigration and H1B visas.

His comments received mixed reactions from the right, with many criticizing him for generalizing and not being sensitive to the plight of many Americans who say they have lost opportunities because of immigration. CNN’s Scott Jennings slammed Ramaswamy, echoing these concerns.

The controversy began when Ramaswamy wrote a post on X on Thursday, arguing that tech companies tend to hire immigrants, especially through the H-1B visa program, instead of Americans because of “culture.”

The entrepreneur claimed, “American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long (at least since the 90s and likely longer.”

A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers. A culture that venerates Cory from “Boy Meets World,” or Zach & Slater over Screech in “Saved by the Bell,” or ‘Stefan’ over Steve Urkel in “Family Matters,” will not produce the best engineers. (Fact: I know *multiple* sets of immigrant parents in the 90s who actively limited how much their kids could watch those TV shows precisely because they promoted mediocrity…and their kids went on to become wildly successful STEM graduates). More movies like Whiplash, fewer reruns of “Friends.” More math tutoring, fewer sleepovers. More weekend science competitions, fewer Saturday morning cartoons. More books, less TV. More creating, less “chillin.” More extracurriculars, less “hanging out at the mall.” Most normal American parents look skeptically at “those kinds of parents.” More normal American kids view such “those kinds of kids” with scorn. If you grow up aspiring to normalcy, normalcy is what you will achieve.

Ramaswamy concluded by saying “This can be our Sputnik moment” and that President-elect Donald Trump would user in “a new golden era in America, but only if our culture fully wakes up.”

A culture that once again prioritizes achievement over normalcy; excellence over mediocrity; nerdiness over conformity; hard work over laziness. That’s the work we have cut out for us, rather than wallowing in victimhood & just wishing (or legislating) alternative hiring practices into existence. I’m confident we can do it

The reason top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over “native” Americans isn’t because of an innate American IQ deficit (a lazy & wrong explanation). A key part of it comes down to the c-word: culture. Tough questions demand tough answers & if… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 26, 2024

During an appearance with CNN’s Abby Phillips, Jennings was asked about Ramaswamy’s post. “Somebody got stuff in a locker. I’m not going to say who,” Jennings joked in response.

The commentator argued that “there’s a way to solve this and talk about this that doesn’t denigrate all of American culture” and said he is “now understanding more and more how he got 100 votes in Iowa or whatever it was he got during the Iowa caucus.

The reality is, and Elon, by the way, clarified or further explained his position later and was talking about saying, I want to bring in the top 2.1 percent of engineering talent from around the world. It’s like bringing in a Jokic or a Wemby to help your whole team if you want to make a comparison of the NBA. I think we can bring in the absolute top talent from around the world and, at the same time, not insult the rest of the United States of America and our culture and the way we do things here, and also lift up the American students who have the talent and who have the interest and put them in the right educational opportunities. I think what he did today was to overtalk it. A lot of MAGA people are not happy. A lot of Republicans are not happy. And this is why Donald Trump is in the Oval Office.

Scott Jennings blasts Vivek Ramaswamy for his post on X of American mediocrity @ScottJenningsKY: "First of all, after reading his message, I understand why he got like 100 votes in Iowa or whatever it was. I mean I think he kinda insulted alot of Americans and American culture.… pic.twitter.com/ACiihSp6cb — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) December 27, 2024

During another appearance on CNN, Jennings was asked about Nikki Haley’s response to Ramaswamy’s post, saying, “There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture” and that “We should be investing and prioritizing Americans, not foreign workers.”

Jennings responded, saying Ramaswamy “insulted a lot of Americans and American culture” and pointing out that “we have a lot of talent inside our borders.”

The commentator further argued that the H-1B visa program “is in serious need of reform.”

I don’t think we have to say all Americans are mediocre. I don’t think that’s true. And I actually agree with Nikki Haley on this one. We have a lot of talent and a lot of hard workers here. We got to elevate them instead of push them down.

“Somebody got stuffed in a locker.” Republican commentator Scott Jennings mocks Vivek Ramaswamy for his “prom queen” and “jock” insult of the American worker. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/R9EDDeyePN — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 27, 2024

To say that this wasn’t Ramaswamy’s best moment would be a serious understatement. By labeling American culture as “lazy” and “mediocre,” the former presidential candidate essentially blamed struggling Americans who feel they are being displaced by immigrants for their plight.

Sure, there are some folks who embrace mediocrity and laziness – as there is in every culture. But the notion that Americans are generally lazy and mediocre is demonstrably false. There is a reason why we are the wealthiest and most powerful nation on the planet, is there not?

The fact of the matter is that America does have to invest more in its people – especially younger generations. Our education system is in shambles, which does not bode well for the future. As is typical, the problem is the government. Yes, there is a place for immigrants who can occupy certain positions. While allowing them into the country, however, we have to do more to empower citizens instead of trading them out for others.