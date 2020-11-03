Millions of Dollars Wasted on Amy McGrath as Leader McConnell Cruises to Reelection

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) easy cruised to reelection on Tuesday night, beating Democrat challenger Amy McGrath by a 12 point margin.
Fox News calls the Kentucky Senate race for McConnell. pic.twitter.com/JYlmmISvXe— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 4, 2020
NOW: Fox News projects @senatemajldr #McConnell wins re-election #ElectionNight against @AmyMcGrathKY— Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) November 4, 2020
Sen. Mitch McConnell has defeated Amy McGrath in #KYSen. pic.twitter.com/GJhLf5Lo6T— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 4, 2020
Congratulations to @Team_Mitch on reelection to the US Senate! Kentuckians know Mitch will always have their backs and put them first. #KYSen #kypolitics (per @AP) pic.twitter.com/DJZydaOpPp— The Senate Majority (@NRSC) November 4, 2020
THANK YOU, KENTUCKY! #KYSen pic.twitter.com/OFLyuTkrxT— Team Mitch (Text MITCH to 47360) (@Team_Mitch) November 4, 2020
Leader McConnell, the only party leader in Washington not from California or New York, said that his reelection means Kentucky keeps a "front row seat" in the Senate:
McConnell: I never would have imagined that Kentuckians would make me the longest serving senator in Kentucky history....— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) November 4, 2020
"Tonight, Kentuckians said we're keeping our front row seat in the Senate."
Democrat operatives and donors poured upwards of $100 million into McGrath’s long shot bid to unseat the GOP’s most effective legislator in Washington; those millions are now worth about as much as McGrath’s political career.
Live-shot of the @AmyMcGrathKY campaign...#KYSen pic.twitter.com/ufWabr9eh3— Ryan S. Powers (@RyanSPowers) November 4, 2020
Democrats and their allies set fire to nearly $100 million in Kentucky only to watch Mitch McConnell beat Amy McGrath by double-digits.— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020
A year and a half and $100 million later, @AmyMcGrathKY isn’t cracking 40% with 24 hours to go.— Republican Party of Kentucky (@KYGOP) November 2, 2020
