Millions of Dollars Wasted on Amy McGrath as Leader McConnell Cruises to Reelection

Posted: Nov 03, 2020 8:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) easy cruised to reelection on Tuesday night, beating Democrat challenger Amy McGrath by a 12 point margin.

Leader McConnell, the only party leader in Washington not from California or New York, said that his reelection means Kentucky keeps a "front row seat" in the Senate:

Democrat operatives and donors poured upwards of $100 million into McGrath’s long shot bid to unseat the GOP’s most effective legislator in Washington; those millions are now worth about as much as McGrath’s political career. 

