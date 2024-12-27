VIP
Trump Is Right About the Panama Canal
Outgoing Dem Rep: I Felt Like Trump Tried to Kill Me
NYT's Whine Fest Over Failed Female Presidential Candidates Buried This Odd Line
VIP
We're a Coalition That Has to Work Through Disagreements
You Don't Need to Get Past the Second Paragraph to Know This Politico...
CNN Reporter Has a Shocking Take on Joe Biden's Legacy
Fani Willis Gets Some More Bad News
Guess Who a Majority of Americans Blame for the UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting
Celebrating Media Mayhem with the Heckler Awards - Part 4: The Individual Categories
New York's Radical Fight Against 'Climate Change' Continues
VIP
Morrison Hotel, Made Famous By the Doors, Burns Down After Squatters Refuse to...
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Delay TikTok Ban
Why Does Bill Gates Want to Visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago?
The New York Times Celebrates Faith Leaders Who Bless Abortion Clinics
Tipsheet

Communist China Launches Monster Assault Ships

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 27, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Communist China announced the launch of massive assault ships, underscoring its relentless military expansion and growing ambitions on the international stage. These advanced amphibious warships, designed to project power across the seas, signal China’s intent to assert dominance in contested waters. Critics warn that these developments threaten regional stability and challenge the balance of power as Beijing’s aggressive military buildup continues to raise alarms among its neighbors and the broader international community.

Advertisement

The Sichuan, a super-sized 076 new-generation amphibious assault ship, launched for the first time this week during a naming ceremony for the world’s largest Navy. The vessel, under construction since at least October 2023, displaces 40,000 tons and is equipped with an electromagnetic catapult, allowing fighter jets to launch directly off its deck. Chinese military expert Song Zhongping compared the Sichuan to a “light aircraft carrier.” The world’s largest ship is designed to launch ground troops in landing crafts and provide them with air support. It will also be able to launch fighter jets and unmanned drones from an electromagnetic catapult and is equipped with“arrestor technology,” allowing fighter jets to land on its deck.

Defense News reported that China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has been modernizing its forces for nearly a decade to operate globally and not be restricted to waters near the Chinese mainland. The communist nation has been working on a nuclear-power aircraft carrier that would allow PLAN to deploy vessels in faraway waters without needing a base to refuel.

Recommended

NYT's Whine Fest Over Failed Female Presidential Candidates Buried This Odd Line Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The ship is roughly 864 feet long and 141 feet wide, significantly larger than China’s existing Type 075. 

Currently, the United States Navy has 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers deployed in calculated locations globally, including in the Asia-Pacific. 

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT's Whine Fest Over Failed Female Presidential Candidates Buried This Odd Line Matt Vespa
'Never Say You've Seen It All': Judge Hands Down Sentences to Men Convicted of Abusing Their Adopted Sons Mia Cathell
Outgoing Dem Rep: I Felt Like Trump Tried to Kill Me Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Has Some Thoughts About Vivek Ramaswamy's Tweet Calling Americans Lazy, Mediocre Jeff Charles
North Carolina Woman's Walk to the Store Becomes a Nightmare...And Now She's Fighting for Her Life Matt Vespa
Celebrating Media Mayhem with the Heckler Awards - Part 4: The Individual Categories Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
NYT's Whine Fest Over Failed Female Presidential Candidates Buried This Odd Line Matt Vespa
Advertisement