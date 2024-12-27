Communist China Launches Monster Assault Ships

Communist China announced the launch of massive assault ships, underscoring its relentless military expansion and growing ambitions on the international stage. These advanced amphibious warships, designed to project power across the seas, signal China’s intent to assert dominance in contested waters. Critics warn that these developments threaten regional stability and challenge the balance of power as Beijing’s aggressive military buildup continues to raise alarms among its neighbors and the broader international community.

The Sichuan, a super-sized 076 new-generation amphibious assault ship, launched for the first time this week during a naming ceremony for the world’s largest Navy. The vessel, under construction since at least October 2023, displaces 40,000 tons and is equipped with an electromagnetic catapult, allowing fighter jets to launch directly off its deck. Chinese military expert Song Zhongping compared the Sichuan to a “light aircraft carrier.” The world’s largest ship is designed to launch ground troops in landing crafts and provide them with air support. It will also be able to launch fighter jets and unmanned drones from an electromagnetic catapult and is equipped with“arrestor technology,” allowing fighter jets to land on its deck.

Defense News reported that China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has been modernizing its forces for nearly a decade to operate globally and not be restricted to waters near the Chinese mainland. The communist nation has been working on a nuclear-power aircraft carrier that would allow PLAN to deploy vessels in faraway waters without needing a base to refuel.

The ship is roughly 864 feet long and 141 feet wide, significantly larger than China’s existing Type 075.

Currently, the United States Navy has 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers deployed in calculated locations globally, including in the Asia-Pacific.