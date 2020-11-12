Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Pelosi Says GOP Should Carry COVID Deaths 'On Their Conscience' After She Blocked Relief Packages

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In the aftermath of her caucus’s demolition of election night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-NY) pivoted blame for COVID-19 on Republicans. Throughout the pandemic, Speaker Pelosi continually refused to come to the negotiating table for additional, bipartisan coronavirus relief packages. 

Rather than compromise with Republicans, both Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blocked additional funding for the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Still, Speaker Pelosi said on Thursday that Republicans should carry COVID deaths “on their conscience.”

While a compromise from Speaker Pelosi on COVID relief is nowhere in sight, the Democrats' "master legislator" and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer are bringing the caucus back to Washington in December in order to pass a bill legalizing marijuana. 

Speaker Pelosi's own caucus is frustrated with her lack of good governance and refusal to compromise with Republicans on any issues, even if it means delivering economic relief to Americans affected by COVID.

Most Popular