Speaker Pelosi Says GOP Should Carry COVID Deaths 'On Their Conscience' After She Blocked Relief Packages

In the aftermath of her caucus’s demolition of election night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-NY) pivoted blame for COVID-19 on Republicans. Throughout the pandemic, Speaker Pelosi continually refused to come to the negotiating table for additional, bipartisan coronavirus relief packages.

Rather than compromise with Republicans, both Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blocked additional funding for the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Still, Speaker Pelosi said on Thursday that Republicans should carry COVID deaths “on their conscience.”

During her press conference, @SpeakerPelosi said Republicans should be carrying those who have died from coronavirus "on their conscience." pic.twitter.com/AUGrsTaFTo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 12, 2020

Nancy Pelosi just had the audacity to say Republicans should carry COVID deaths "on their conscience."



She held up COVID relief before the election to score political points. No wonder her caucus got obliterated by voters. pic.twitter.com/x1FOX6wbZ7 — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) November 12, 2020

While a compromise from Speaker Pelosi on COVID relief is nowhere in sight, the Democrats' "master legislator" and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer are bringing the caucus back to Washington in December in order to pass a bill legalizing marijuana.

Speaker Pelosi's own caucus is frustrated with her lack of good governance and refusal to compromise with Republicans on any issues, even if it means delivering economic relief to Americans affected by COVID.