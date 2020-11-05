DCCC Chair Blames Media and GOP For House Democrats' Massive Losses

As election results continue to pour in, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) is avoiding taking responsibility for House Democrats’ massive losses. While the House GOP is unlikely to overtake the Democratic majority in the lower chamber, the projected “blue wave” of congressional wins for Democrats fell flat.

Democrat operatives on the House side spent the last few months insisting that the majority would be expanded, projecting that Democrats would gain between 10 and 15 seats in the House. As it turns out, Democrats are on track to hold only a slim majority, with a handful of incumbents losing their elections.

DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos on private call to House Dems: "I also want to say the thing we're all feeling: I'm furious. Something went wrong here across the entire political world" — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) November 5, 2020

More Bustos: "The press assured you of 5-15 pickups, but we never named a number."



ACTUALLY some senior Dems did name numbers; and Bustos/Pelosi both boasting big about expanding their majority on election day call with reporters Tuesday before results came in. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Republicans are on track to have significant gains in the lower chamber, completely defying the predictions of pollsters. As of now, zero GOP incumbents have lost their seats. Most notably, the House GOP elected a historic number of Republican women in competitive races.

416 House races appear decided

Democrats 212

Republicans 204 (+10)



19 Seats remain, GOP lead in 10



To win 218 (and House majority), GOP would need to win all the districts they are leading in, plus:

CA-25

GA-07

PA-17

UT-04 — Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020

If the current trend continues, House Democrats could hold the slimmest majority since the New Deal.