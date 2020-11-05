Nancy Pelosi

DCCC Chair Blames Media and GOP For House Democrats' Massive Losses

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Nov 05, 2020 3:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

As election results continue to pour in, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) is avoiding taking responsibility for House Democrats’ massive losses. While the House GOP is unlikely to overtake the Democratic majority in the lower chamber, the projected “blue wave” of congressional wins for Democrats fell flat. 

Democrat operatives on the House side spent the last few months insisting that the majority would be expanded, projecting that Democrats would gain between 10 and 15 seats in the House. As it turns out, Democrats are on track to hold only a slim majority, with a handful of incumbents losing their elections.

Meanwhile, Republicans are on track to have significant gains in the lower chamber, completely defying the predictions of pollsters. As of now, zero GOP incumbents have lost their seats. Most notably, the House GOP elected a historic number of Republican women in competitive races.

If the current trend continues, House Democrats could hold the slimmest majority since the New Deal.

