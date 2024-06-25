Oh, Here We Go: Experts Says Inflation Will Explode If Trump Is Elected

There is no pandemic from which to take cover this election season. Only Joe Biden and his remarkable short list of accomplishments have brought economic torpor at home and total chaos abroad. Biden decided to leave Afghanistan, only to become ensnared by another ‘endless war’ after the gaze of a Ukrainian dictator took him in. Now, Biden is speaking out of both sides of his mouth on Israel, claiming ironclad US support for their war in Gaza but also cutting off arms shipments to appease the antisemitic segments of the Democratic Party base. So, what can the liberal media do to prop up this senile old man? Warn voters that—get this—inflation will spike if Trump is elected president again (via Axios):

Sixteen Nobel prize-winning economists are jumping into the presidential campaign with a stark warning: Former President Trump's plans would reignite inflation and cause lasting harm to the global economy if he wins in November. Why it matters: The Nobel laureates are lending their academic prestige to a political argument the Biden administration has been making for weeks: Inflation would be worse under Trump. "While each of us has different views on the particulars of various economic policies, we all agree that Joe Biden's economic agenda is vastly superior to Donald Trump," the 16 economists write in a letter, first obtained by Axios. Zoom in: Since prices spiked in the summer of 2022, Democrats have been playing defense on the economy. But their various explanations — including a brief embrace of the term "Bidenomics" and big media buys — don't seem to have worked. […] Driving the news: The economists' claim is part of a broader attempt by Biden's campaign to turn the 2024 election into a choice between the two candidates' plans for the future — and not necessarily a referendum on Biden's record. "We believe that a second Trump term would have a negative impact on the U.S.'s economic standing in the world, and a destabilizing effect on the U.S.'s domestic economy," the economists write in the letter. "Many Americans are concerned about inflation, which has come down remarkably fast. There is rightly a worry that Donald Trump will reignite this inflation, with his fiscally irresponsible budgets," they write.

I’m rolling at this piece since most of it confirms that inflation right now is too high, which in turn kills American working families. The inflation spike has already arrived, thanks to Biden’s domestic agenda. Even if we accept the Chinese math on the job figures, which are always revised down, it doesn’t matter if everyone’s wallet is getting torched. We’re a part-time economy since that’s where most of Joe Biden’s job creation comes from—foreign workers are very much replacing American citizens in the workforce.

Companies were giving out bonuses to their workers under Trump. Apple repatriated $350 billion, thanks to Trump’s tweaks to the corporate tax rates, and consumer and small business confidence reached historic highs. The only thing that makes the Nobel label here worth anything is that it makes it official that these so-called economists are idiots.

There is an intersection between this and COVID in that we don’t care what the experts think, especially from a pool that strokes the egos of the political class like one of the massage parlors Bill Belichick visited.

‘There’s going to be an inflation bomb,’ they say. The American workforce, what’s left of it, said that it had already hit, and we’re still reeling from the fallout. It’s a brutal misfire, very much how the Argentina Left tried to smear now-President Javier Milei: the Argentinian economy was already in shambles—nothing could scare its voters.

It's another attempt at gaslighting and telling voters not to believe their lying eyes whenever they visit a grocery store. The only funny part here is that maybe it’s a tacit realization that liberals know ‘Trump is a threat to democracy,’ January 6, and political violence aren’t going to sell. And there is political violence, but it’s being committed by liberals against Jewish people.