Secretary Pompeo: 'There Will be a Smooth Transition to a Second Trump Administration'

Nov 10, 2020
In a Tuesday press briefing, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backed the Trump administration’s push to give legal challenges to election results in swing states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan. 

Sec. Pompeo echoed the administration and Republican lawmakers, telling reporters that legal challenges are “totally appropriate.”

When asked about a potential transition of power come January, Sec. Pompeo said that there will be a “smooth transition of power” to a second term for President Trump.

The Trump campaign is fighting legal battles in key swing states as votes are still being counted. The president contends that this election is far from over, and that when all legal votes are counted, he will be awarded a second term.

