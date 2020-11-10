Secretary Pompeo: 'There Will be a Smooth Transition to a Second Trump Administration'

In a Tuesday press briefing, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backed the Trump administration’s push to give legal challenges to election results in swing states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan.

Sec. Pompeo echoed the administration and Republican lawmakers, telling reporters that legal challenges are “totally appropriate.”

Pompeo says every vote must be counted. He rejects accusations of hypocrisy (given that he frequently calls on other governments to respect the democratic process and accept the will of the people). He says legal challenges are totally "appropriate." pic.twitter.com/tPCQpwXaC8 — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) November 10, 2020

Pompeo: "The United States has an election system that is laid out deeply in our Constitution. And we're going to make sure that that we get that right." — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) November 10, 2020

When asked about a potential transition of power come January, Sec. Pompeo said that there will be a “smooth transition of power” to a second term for President Trump.

Reporter: “Is the state department currently preparing to engage with the Biden transition team and if not, at what point does a delay hamper a smooth transition...?”@SecPompeo: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”pic.twitter.com/Ju6PdyMLi4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2020

The Trump campaign is fighting legal battles in key swing states as votes are still being counted. The president contends that this election is far from over, and that when all legal votes are counted, he will be awarded a second term.