Jon Ossoff Runs Ad Promoting COVID Relief Programs That He Opposed

In one of two heated runoff elections in Georgia, Jon Ossoff unveiled a new ad aimed at a “path to recovery” from COVID-19. Ossoff voiced the importance of support for small businesses and middle class tax relief, led by lawmakers who will bring Republicans and Democrats together.

The Senate hopeful’s claims are all correct, but there’s just one problem: Ossoff has opposed the Trump administration’s historic tax cuts, as well as the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), both of which delivered direct relief to American families and small businesses during COVID-19. Ossoff falsely claimed that the PPP only benefited wealthy business owners, but the average size of loans within the program was $105,000, while the average company size was 10 employees. In Georgia alone, the program saved upwards of 1.5 million jobs.

An ally of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Ossoff supported Senate Democrats’ efforts to filibuster a GOP-backed relief package multiple times. While educators and school districts struggle to navigate functioning during COVID-19, Ossoff also opposed incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue’s Safely Creating Healthy Opening Options Locally (SCHOOL) Act that would give schools Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other resources to reopen safely.

While Ossoff politicizes stimulus for Americans in need and supports Sen. Schumer’s full-fledged war on the passage of an additional relief package, Sen. Perdue worked to deliver results. A member of President Trump’s bipartisan, bicameral economic task force, Sen. Perdue was crucial in the crafting of the CARES Act and PPP.

"Jon Ossoff opposed the CARES Act, opposed the Paycheck Protection Program, and opposed providing protective equipment to schools. If Jon Ossoff had it his way, 1.5 million Georgians would be out of a job," Perdue for Senate communications director John Burke said. "Ossoff should put Georgians first and tell New York's Chuck Schumer to stop blocking the additional COVID relief that Senator Perdue is fighting for."

Perdue and Ossoff will face off in an overtime election on January 5, as Republicans look to defend the GOP majority in the Senate.