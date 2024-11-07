We Won and We Need to Act Like It
After Kamala Got Trounced by Trump, Dems Have Begun 'Clawing Each Others' Eyes Out'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 07, 2024 12:35 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

It's funny since the issues with the Democrats were explicitly clear: Biden should never have been elected, Kamala, like Joe, was grossly unpopular and unqualified, and the Democratic Party can’t communicate to working-class voters anymore. Was there a tight window for Kamala to define herself after Democrats launched a coup that forced Biden out of the race in July? Sure—it was 107 days, but more than enough time to make her case. The problem, again, is that she didn’t because she didn’t have the bandwidth to make it happen. The 2020 primaries weren’t a mirage, folks—Kamala is truly that awful. 

Still, some point fingers at Biden for not quitting the race soon enough. It’s gaslighting on a grand scale since the Democratic Party and the media’s position before his ill-fated June debate was that his mental abilities were at Mensa levels. Still, the dagger thrusts and backstabbing has begun (via Axios): 

Obama Reacts to Trump's Shellacking of Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Democrats across the ideological spectrum are quickly seizing on this raw moment to try to redefine the party in their image. 

"Instead of saying, 'How can people vote for Donald Trump,' we should be asking 'Why do people vote for Donald Trump'... what did he do right and what did we do wrong," Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) told Axios. 

[…] 

Several other progressive members of Congress, such as Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), offered similar critiques of the party's approach. 

"There were a lot of mistakes," Bowman told Axios. 

The other side: Suozzi, a moderate, told Axios, "We have to stop pandering to the base and we have to start listening to the people ... people are sick of extremism." 

Suozzi predicted that he is "going to get beaten up" for his post-election takes.

"The far-left is going to say it's because Kamala Harris was a war hawk ... they'll try, but I think no one's buying it," said another House Democrat. 

State of play: Democrats are feeling dejected and shellshocked by the decisive loss of the White House and Senate. 

"It was not what any of us expected, and it was certainly not what I was hoping for," said Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.). 

Is it Biden’s fault, the party elites, the consultant class—the list of those who will be punched in the face is lengthy. Still, everyone agrees: the postmortem will be brutal and likely spark another round of whippings, warranted or not. Not that I want to offer comfort to Democrats at this time because these can go screw off, but I doubt Biden would have done any better. Both individuals would have gotten the brakes beaten off of them.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

