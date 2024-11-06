The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election

It was a blue mirage. Liberals were confident in beating Donald Trump, despite Kamala Harris's lack of intelligence and political acumen to be president. The polls showed a close race. It ended up being much like 2016—Trump cinched an Electoral College landslide, and he’s going to win the popular vote. On both fronts of their coping sessions, the Left has nothing. You can’t seethe about the Electoral College when Trump won the popular vote.

It's time for the Left to realize that Trump isn’t a fluke—he’s at the helm of a movement that outright slaughtered the Democrats last night. Republicans are retaking the White House, retaining the House, and retaking the Senate; they won seven seats. It’s a red tsunami buoyed by working-class voters from all backgrounds.

It's MELTDOWN time for Jonathan Capehart on PBS. I am "mystified" that Trump is gaining support from 2020, the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted, convicted of 34 felony counts. After Madison Square Garden!? "Who are we as a country?...I'm not sure I like it!" pic.twitter.com/lSRpSSQsiz — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 6, 2024

ICYMI: Juan Williams made an ass out of himself on Fox News on election night. pic.twitter.com/M7VmUdx1DD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2024

Jen Psaki is in full panic mode over Trump winning and the fact that Elon is close with Trump pic.twitter.com/Sww8MazU63 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA Cenk Uyghur is crying as reality sets in that Trump will win this pic.twitter.com/XAZeeHIpZT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024

.@GayleKing asks: If Donald Trump secures the White House with a Republican-controlled House and Senate, and a conservative-majority Supreme Court, "what happens to this concept called checks and balances?"



"It's not just Donald Trump. There is a political movement now that has… pic.twitter.com/oNi527ZWui — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2024

MSNBC's Chris Hayes is already crying about scrapping the Electoral College. pic.twitter.com/RBAfFSFERZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart couldn’t fathom the American people voting for this man. Juan Williams went on a January 6 tirade while MSNBC’s Chris Hayes railed about the Electoral College. Rachel Maddow couldn’t understand how so many people couldn’t realize how great this Joe Biden economy has become.

Note to Rachel: using Occam’s razor, if tens of millions think the economy is trash, it means it is. These folks still haven’t been able to venture outside the bubble.

Staying on MSNBC, Joy Reid claimed that ethnic cleansing will occur en masse in Gaza while trashing Florida as a proto-fascist state, a creation of Project 2025.

CNN’s Van Jones had a whitelash 2.0 moment, where he said that black women were gutted with this election while claiming that the planet was under threat with this incoming Trump presidency.

CNN's Van Jones on a Trump victory: "The policy implications for planet earth are yet to be known." pic.twitter.com/W173W8wUNl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Joy Reid: If Trump wins (he won already) there will be "a complete ethnic cleansing of Gaza." pic.twitter.com/D2zPoZEkBn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

MSNBC's Chris Hayes: If Republicans keep the House, then it's up to "the fourth estate" and "institutions" to stop Trump.



"We've seen it before!" pic.twitter.com/8mAzrIHxye — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Alex Wagner on MSNBC: “If the working class…is now increasingly a Republican voter, Democrats have to rethink…” pic.twitter.com/qDypil3S4b — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

CNN's Van Jones is on the verge of tears. pic.twitter.com/CzQTQfux2D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

A gloomy Jake Tapper informs his viewers that Donald Trump is leading in EVERY SINGLE remaining battleground state. pic.twitter.com/51bumKDqNW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

COPE ALERT: Symone Sanders starts BABBLING almost incomprehensibly while trying to explain Kamala Harris' path to win Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/QmQmMmylAL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Claire McCaskill: The "hopeful sense...that maybe we could knock out Ted Cruz" is turning into a potential landslide senate flip. pic.twitter.com/koaEn8S0oN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Rachel Maddow is PISSED that voters who are concerned about the economy voted for Trump:



"Inflation is back to where it was!" pic.twitter.com/oJz3bGs1c0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Joy Reid on MSNBC: "I would like to put this narrative to bed, maybe forever...There is literally no difference in the exit polls...It's not black men. They are not the ones shifting!" pic.twitter.com/q9X9negbh1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Alex Wagner on MSNBC: "The assumption would be demographic change favors Democrats if it's becoming a browner state..." pic.twitter.com/MAoIumatlh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Joy Reid is disgusted that ~1/2 of the country will have voted for Donald Trump:



"What does it tell you? We need to really take a step back and think about: What does that say about us?" pic.twitter.com/8Aw7TMfGpr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC: "For kids watching for the first time—election results. They should know that we never had bomb threats before Donald Trump became a presidential candidate." pic.twitter.com/JpojWVunp5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Joy Reid has a full on meltdown over Ron DeSantis and Florida: "It's a pure Project 2025-in-miniature in Florida! That kind of extremist right wing, fascist-type government in Florida..." pic.twitter.com/Z88l9fRaSM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Reid is always a top meltdown figure, but Capehart’s is top-notch. He does know that Bill Clinton was credibly accused of rape and would get a healthy share of the vote if he were eligible for a third term.