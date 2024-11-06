What Is Taking These Networks So Long to Call This Election for Trump?
The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 06, 2024 6:30 AM
It was a blue mirage. Liberals were confident in beating Donald Trump, despite Kamala Harris's lack of intelligence and political acumen to be president. The polls showed a close race. It ended up being much like 2016—Trump cinched an Electoral College landslide, and he’s going to win the popular vote. On both fronts of their coping sessions, the Left has nothing. You can’t seethe about the Electoral College when Trump won the popular vote. 

It's time for the Left to realize that Trump isn’t a fluke—he’s at the helm of a movement that outright slaughtered the Democrats last night. Republicans are retaking the White House, retaining the House, and retaking the Senate; they won seven seats. It’s a red tsunami buoyed by working-class voters from all backgrounds. 

The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart couldn’t fathom the American people voting for this man. Juan Williams went on a January 6 tirade while MSNBC’s Chris Hayes railed about the Electoral College. Rachel Maddow couldn’t understand how so many people couldn’t realize how great this Joe Biden economy has become. 

Note to Rachel: using Occam’s razor, if tens of millions think the economy is trash, it means it is. These folks still haven’t been able to venture outside the bubble.

Staying on MSNBC, Joy Reid claimed that ethnic cleansing will occur en masse in Gaza while trashing Florida as a proto-fascist state, a creation of Project 2025. 

CNN’s Van Jones had a whitelash 2.0 moment, where he said that black women were gutted with this election while claiming that the planet was under threat with this incoming Trump presidency. 

Reid is always a top meltdown figure, but Capehart’s is top-notch. He does know that Bill Clinton was credibly accused of rape and would get a healthy share of the vote if he were eligible for a third term.

