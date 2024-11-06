TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tomorrow!
How the Democrats' Most Corrupt Reacted to Trump's Win

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 06, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Do you know what tastes sweeter than knowing President Donald Trump will be back in the White House? Knowing that all of the power-hungry corrupt Democrats having to acknowledge Trump just blew Vice President Kamala Harris out of the water in a nearly a landslide victory.

Just moments after Harris finally accepted she lost the presidential race (a whole day later), her little elite liberal club came pouring out of the woodwork to congratulate the vice president on what a “remarkable” campaign she ran with only two months' notice after President Joe Biden had been ousted. 

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrived teary-eyed to watch Harris give her concession speech on Wednesday at Howard University in Washington, D.C. 

She argued that the Harris-Walz campaign was an inspiration, praising the team’s leadership and hoping its continuation would be a “magnificent force for good in our country.” 

Following Pelosi's lead, the Clintons offered their condolences to Harris and a surprising congratulations to Trump on his victory. 

Former President Bill Clinton and twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Harris and Walz ran a "positive, forward-looking campaign to be proud of.” 

Much like Pelosi, the Clintons offered a watered-down congrats to Trump, barely acknowledging that their party's efforts to keep the president-elect out of the White House had failed miserably. 

The Clintons briefly wished Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance a smooth transition of power, hoping "they will govern for all of us," before quickly suggesting that winning an election means pretty much nothing. 

"We must remember that America is bigger than the results of any one election, and what we as citizens do now will make the difference between a nation that moves forward or one that falls back,” the Democrat's statement continued. 

As one of the last people to acknowledge Harris' loss, President Joe Biden said he has no regrets about passing down the torch to his vice president-- despite the Democratic Party choosing that for him, 

Biden said that Harris and Walz ran a “historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans.”

"As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made," he continued. "Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story.”

Despite liberal news outlets warning Americans that it could take days, if not weeks, to tally up all of the votes, Trump became the 47th president in a race that shocked the nation. He managed to secure all seven battleground states, the electoral vote, and the popular vote. On November 5, 2024, history was made, and the American people spoke. They said they were done with the left's extreme push on the country. 

