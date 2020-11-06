Leader McConnell Weighs in on 'Voter Fraud' Allegations as GOP Prepares to Defend Senate Majority

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) weighed in on the presidential election, and allegations of “voter fraud,” as the presidential race was called for former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday morning.

Without echoing any hysteria, Leader McConnell says the simple truth: legally-cast ballots must be counted, while illegally cast ballots should not. As the Kentucky Republican points out, this discrepancy is up to the courts to adjudicate.

Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes.



That's how Americans' votes decide the result. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 6, 2020

While the presidency was called for Biden, Republicans in both chambers shattered expectations. While pollsters wrote them off, predicting a gain for the House Democrats’ majority, House Republicans gained at least 10 seats while other races remain undecided. The House GOP is unlikely to gain a majority, but Speaker Pelosi’s caucus is slated to hold a very slim majority.

In Leader McConnell’s chamber, vulnerable Senate Republicans held their own in races that pollsters said would give Democrats a comfortable majority in the upper chamber. Maine Senator Susan Collins won her reelection decisively by 9 points, while not a single poll had her winning. In Iowa, Senator Joni Ernst won her tough reelection bid with her opponent having a 5 point advantage in polling averages. North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is also poised to win his reelection, though the state has not yet been called, after pollsters insisted that he was on track to lose by at least 3 points. In safer races, particularly for Leader McConnell and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Democrats spent upwards of $200 million to unseat the pair of GOP Senators. Their opponents who launched long-shot bids lost by a combined total of 35 electoral points. The GOP’s Senate majority is now hinged on Georgia’s pair of runoff elections for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, but Republicans are prepared to defend both of Georgia’s GOP Senators.

While the presidency was called for Democrats, the GOP made significant gains in Congress and defied the odds set by pollsters. Indeed, a Biden presidency is no match for Leader McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” that serves as a firewall against the far-left’s legislative agenda, if Republicans can hold the majority after Georgia's special elections.