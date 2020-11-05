Senate Republicans

Major Pro-Life Group Makes Investment in Georgia Senate Contests Ahead of January Runoff Elections

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Nov 05, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jeff Amy

A major pro-life group is going on the offensive for both GOP Senators in Georgia. Women Speak Out PAC, a partner of Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), announced a $4 million mail, digital and grassroots investment in the runoff elections for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Both lawmakers face a runoff in January. 

Senators Perdue and Loeffler face Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. Sen. Loeffler fended off an internal challenge from GOP congressman Doug Collins after a heated "jungle primary." SBA List called the pair of Georgia Senators “pro-life champions.”

“We are going all in for pro-life champions Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue,” said Mallory Quigley, national spokeswoman for the independent expenditure campaign. “The outcomes of these races will determine the fate of the U.S. Senate and our nation. Without a pro-life Republican majority in the Senate, there would be no check on the pro-abortion Biden-Harris administration, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the radical pro-abortion lobby bent on ditching the filibuster and packing the Court.”

Both Senators are in a tough fight as Democrats look to turn both of the seats blue. Senate Republicans performed overwhelmingly well on election day, but control of the upper chamber is now contingent on the races in Georgia.

Most Popular