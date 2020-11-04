House GOP

Nancy Mace Upsets Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's First Congressional District

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 2:17 AM
Source: AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Nancy Mace upset incumbent Democrat Congressman Joe Cunningham in South Carolina’s first congressional district early on Wednesday morning, the AP reported. South Carolina's first district was rated as a "toss up" headed into election day.

Mace is the first female to graduate from The Citadel, and managed to unseat a popular incumbent congressman after clearing a crowded primary field in June. Mace was fiercely supported by Rep. Elise Stefanik's (R-NY) PAC supporting Republican women, as well as Winning for Women.

Mace's victory adds another GOP woman to the caucus in Congress as Republicans continue to increase female representation in the party. 

Most Popular