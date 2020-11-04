Nancy Mace Upsets Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's First Congressional District

Nancy Mace upset incumbent Democrat Congressman Joe Cunningham in South Carolina’s first congressional district early on Wednesday morning, the AP reported. South Carolina's first district was rated as a "toss up" headed into election day.
BREAKING: Republican Nancy Mace wins election to U.S. House in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Joe Cunningham. #APracecall at 2:04 a.m. EST. #Election2020 #SCelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020
RED FLIP: #APRaceCall - Republican challenger @NancyMace defeats freshman Democratic @RepCunningham in #SouthCarolina's 1st District, flipping #SC01 back to red after Cunningham's historic 2018 win #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/LFXQd7pbwu— Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) November 4, 2020
?? Nancy Mace (R) has won the race for the House seat in South Carolina's 1st District.https://t.co/rckR1GoCO5— POLITICO elections bot (@politicoelex) November 4, 2020
Mace is the first female to graduate from The Citadel, and managed to unseat a popular incumbent congressman after clearing a crowded primary field in June. Mace was fiercely supported by Rep. Elise Stefanik's (R-NY) PAC supporting Republican women, as well as Winning for Women.
#BREAKING: @NancyMace wins House seat in SC-01 #ElectionNight #GOPWomen pic.twitter.com/yqKrX1jwqt— Winning For Women (@WinningForWomen) November 4, 2020
.@NancyMace flips SC-01 red, making her the third GOP woman to flip a seat tonight.— Olivia PC (@olivia_pc) November 4, 2020
Mace's victory adds another GOP woman to the caucus in Congress as Republicans continue to increase female representation in the party.