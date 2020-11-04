Michigan

Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit to Halt Vote Count in Michigan, Citing Lack of 'Meaningful Access' to Vote Count

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 2:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

As vote totals are close and results continue to return, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt vote counting until “meaningful access” has been granted. President Trump’s campaign claims that they have not been afforded fair access that is guaranteed by Michigan law. 

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. "We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else."

A substantial amount of ballots remain uncounted in Michigan. Both the Trump and Biden campaigns have exuded confidence in winning Michigan. Both the presidential and Senate race remain close.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Most Popular