GOP Sweeps West Virginia

The Associated Press (AP) called the state of West Virginia for President Trump early on Tuesday night, taking the state’s five electoral votes.

Donald Trump has won West Virginia, the AP says https://t.co/b24A2yjmwT pic.twitter.com/CdgUBdoPIs — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 4, 2020

#BREAKING: President Trump has won the state of West Virginia, according to a race call by the AP. https://t.co/tiVM3Tlfw6 pic.twitter.com/J0CycWTqvE — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) November 4, 2020

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) also won her reelection early, making her the first GOP Senator to be victorious on Tuesday night. Sen. Capito is the first Republican to win a Senate seat in West Virginia in over fifty years, and is the state's first female Senator.

Congratulations to @CapitoforWV on her victory in the #WVSen race! We know she will continue to be a strong leader for West Virginians. (? @AP) pic.twitter.com/C65zUhTo2w — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) November 4, 2020

The first woman to represent West Virginia in the Senate ?? https://t.co/JP8WbYMYw2 — Olivia PC (@olivia_pc) November 4, 2020

Republicans face a heated battle to keep control of the Senate, with competitive races in a handful of states.

“Congratulations, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, on a decisive victory. There is no question that Senator Capito’s commitment to independence and Mountain State values has earned her the trust of West Virginia voters and they’re fortunate to have her continued leadership,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said in a release.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) also won reelection early on Tuesday night.

Congratulations to @JimJusticeWV on his victory in the West Virginia gubernatorial race! Governor Justice is only getting started bringing more growth and prosperity to West Virginians. #WVgov https://t.co/wf2Fkhk9fs pic.twitter.com/12gBQktKaW — The RGA (@The_RGA) November 4, 2020

