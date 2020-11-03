West Virginia

GOP Sweeps West Virginia

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 7:50 PM
GOP Sweeps West Virginia

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Associated Press (AP) called the state of West Virginia for President Trump early on Tuesday night, taking the state’s five electoral votes.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) also won her reelection early, making her the first GOP Senator to be victorious on Tuesday night. Sen. Capito is the first Republican to win a Senate seat in West Virginia in over fifty years, and is the state's first female Senator. 

Republicans face a heated battle to keep control of the Senate, with competitive races in a handful of states.

“Congratulations, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, on a decisive victory. There is no question that Senator Capito’s commitment to independence and Mountain State values has earned her the trust of West Virginia voters and they’re fortunate to have her continued leadership,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said in a release.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) also won reelection early on Tuesday night.

Stay with our election coverage throughout the night here.

Most Popular