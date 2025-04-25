Democratic Rep. Is So Incensed About Illegals Being Deported She's Urging People to 'Threaten' GOP

Democrats in Congress aren't merely advocating for illegal immigrants like "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia who was recently deported to El Salvador. They certainly are, with plenty of them traveling to even traveling abroad to air their grievances. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) appeared outside the ICE Krome Detention Center in Miami on Thursday for a press conference, where she not merely lamented the treatment and deportation of illegal immigrants, but she also took it a step further, going for some particularly incendiary language.

Advertisement

"I've been giving out the phone numbers to the House of Representatives and to the Senate," Wilson freely admitted during her remarks off to the side of a busy road. "It's one number, that number you call, and you threaten them, and you say, 'This is wrong, this is not America, this is not what we stand for! We need a change!'"

That wasn't the end of her troubling rhetoric, as the congresswoman actually continued with that dangerous rhetoric. "You have to do that, it's gonna take the people! We've done--I've done--I've talked myself into oblivion! We need the people! We need an uprising for people who are taking to the streets and the phones and writing letters. That's what we need!"

.@RepWilson tells supporters to call and "threaten" Republican members of Congress and that we need an "uprising" because criminal illegals are being deported. pic.twitter.com/Q6qnAI6Ezp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 24, 2025

Wilson's remarks were picked up on by the Rapid Response 47 X account, which posted a clip and tagged her official account.

The congresswoman herself posted photos of her visit. "We must decide what kind of nation we want to be. America is a nation of immigrants, and every person deserves dignity," one such post read, conflating illegal immigrants with those who came over and went through the process legally. It wasn't merely her language above that was noteworthy, though. "Our government must end its reign of terror against immigrant communities. PERIOD," she claimed about the efforts to deport illegal immigrants, accusing the federal government of engaging in a "reign of terror."

It's almost as if encouraging, urging people to "threaten" Republican members of Congress and calling for an "uprising" wasn't problematic enough.

We must decide what kind of nation we want to be. America is a nation of immigrants, and every person deserves dignity.



Our government must end its reign of terror against immigrant communities. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/qnHfferkWH — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) April 24, 2025

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.