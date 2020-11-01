'The Daughter of One of The More Reviled Leaders in GOP History': Politico Shows Bias Against Liz Cheney

Ahead of Tuesday’s election, Politico published a lengthy piece on the House GOP’s third-highest ranking member, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). The mainstream outlet highlighted Rep. Cheney’s rise to power within the Republican party, as well as her future ambitions. As coverage of Rep. Cheney typically includes, the piece also drew parallels between the congresswoman and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Rep. Cheney’s close relationship with her father is no public secret, as the piece notes:

“The Dick-Liz dynamic more closely resembles John Adams and John Quincy Adams: Not only do they agree on most policy matters, the offspring is also determined to vindicate the parent’s performance in office...From childhood through adulthood, Liz has been her dad’s most avid political booster...Her father’s influence on her career has continued since she entered Congress in 2017.”

While the coverage was fair overall, it focused more on the former vice president than Rep. Cheney herself, largely claiming that her father is no longer respected within the GOP. The most egregious part is the push notification sent by the outlet, which identified her as "the daughter of one of the more reviled leaders in GOP history," undermining Rep. Cheney’s political ambitions that are undoubtedly within reach.

Check this push notification from Politico. Not even trying to hide their bias. pic.twitter.com/WvYC0TSXWB — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 1, 2020

This angle most certainly would not have been used if Rep. Cheney was a Democrat with higher political aspirations.