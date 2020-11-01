'The Daughter of One of The More Reviled Leaders in GOP History': Politico Shows Bias Against Liz Cheney

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 01, 2020 4:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
'The Daughter of One of The More Reviled Leaders in GOP History': Politico Shows Bias Against Liz Cheney

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ahead of Tuesday’s election, Politico published a lengthy piece on the House GOP’s third-highest ranking member, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). The mainstream outlet highlighted Rep. Cheney’s rise to power within the Republican party, as well as her future ambitions. As coverage of Rep. Cheney typically includes, the piece also drew parallels between the congresswoman and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. 

Rep. Cheney’s close relationship with her father is no public secret, as the piece notes:

“The Dick-Liz dynamic more closely resembles John Adams and John Quincy Adams: Not only do they agree on most policy matters, the offspring is also determined to vindicate the parent’s performance in office...From childhood through adulthood, Liz has been her dad’s most avid political booster...Her father’s influence on her career has continued since she entered Congress in 2017.”

While the coverage was fair overall, it focused more on the former vice president than Rep. Cheney herself, largely claiming that her father is no longer respected within the GOP. The most egregious part is the push notification sent by the outlet, which identified her as "the daughter of one of the more reviled leaders in GOP history," undermining Rep. Cheney’s political ambitions that are undoubtedly within reach.

This angle most certainly would not have been used if Rep. Cheney was a Democrat with higher political aspirations.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Lefties Targeting Trump Supporters Arrested in New York City
Bronson Stocking

Black Pro-Lifers Slap Planned Parenthood with a Lawsuit. Here's Why.
Beth Baumann
Thugs Vandalize Sean Parnell's House
Beth Baumann

Here's the Major Endorsement Trump Landed in a Key Battleground State
Beth Baumann

The 'Welcome to Texas' Greeting Biden's Bus Tour Received But Wasn't Anticipating
Beth Baumann
As Polls Tighten, Post-Election Legal Challenges Are Almost Inevitable
Sarah Lee
CARTOONS | Mike Lester
View Cartoon
Most Popular