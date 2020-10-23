Joe Biden

Flashback: Biden Warned of 'Predators' During Passage of 1994 Crime Bill

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Trump brought the receipts to Thursday night’s final presidential debate, using former Vice President Joe Biden’s own record against him. On the topic of criminal justice reform, President Trump touted his own record, including the First Step Act, and nailed Biden on the 1994 crime bill. The former vice president was a leading architect behind the controversial legislation, which led to an influx of arguably unfair drug sentences for African Americans. 

Then-Senator Biden took a much different approach to criminal justice reform than he is now, and even called African Americans targeted by the crime bill “predators,” in a 1993 speech on the Senate floor, as President Trump pointed out. 

Biden denied these comments he made as a Senator, but the proof is on the side of the president:

