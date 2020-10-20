Amy McGrath Blames Leader McConnell For Blocked COVID Relief Package After Democrats Filibustered

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attempted to adjourn the Senate on Monday night, in hopes of derailing Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. Sen. Schumer executed this political stunt as Senate Republicans gave the minority party another opportunity to pass an additional COVID relief package, which Democrats torpedoed last month.

I am forcing a vote tonight to adjourn the Senate until after the November election.



The GOP in the middle of a national election is using an illegitimate process to jam through a Supreme Court nominee to rip away health care from millions.



Democrats are fighting to stop it. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 19, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Republicans were able to block Sen. Schumer’s desperate attempt at keeping Judge Barrett off of the high court. Leader McConnell's Democrat challenger, Amy McGrath, weighed in, but did not acknowledge that her own party is responsible for filibustering the last relief proposed package.

Covid relief sitting on your desk for 157 days. https://t.co/k51gcwqKMB — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) October 19, 2020

Chuck Schumer just tried to adjourn the Senate without a COVID deal.



And she wants to make him Majority Leader. #KYSen https://t.co/XX0kt8FcQJ — Team Mitch (Text MITCH to 47360) (@Team_Mitch) October 19, 2020

Despite Sen. Schumer’s attempt to adjourn, Leader McConnell is expected to hold a vote on additional COVID stimulus next week: