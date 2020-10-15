NBC

NBC Employees Protest Network's Town Hall with President Trump

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
NBC Employees Protest Network's Town Hall with President Trump

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A group of over 100 NBC employees penned a letter to the network objecting to Thursday night’s town hall with President Trump. Both the president and former Vice President Joe Biden are participating in individual town halls as a replacement for the previously scheduled debate after logistical disagreements could not be resolved.

The Commission on Presidential Debates elected to hold the previously scheduled debate virtually on account of coronavirus concerns, but President Trump declined to participate. Eventually, both candidates agreed to participate in network town halls.

The group of NBC producers and actors accuses its network of “enabling the president's bad behavior while undercutting the Presidential Debate Commission and doing a disservice to the American public." It also asks the network to air the town hall with President Trump “either before or after Vice President Biden’s so that American voters can have the opportunity to watch both,” despite Biden’s town hall being broadcasted on ABC.

The group added that its opposition has nothing to do with politics: “This is not a partisan issue. This is about the political health of our democracy,” the letter reads.

Whether this group likes it or not, President Trump’s town hall with NBC is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. The former vice president's town hall begins at the same time on ABC.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fox News Reporter: Here's Where Things Could Get 'Tricky' for Senate GOP and the Final Amy Coney Barrett Vote
Matt Vespa
Moderator for Canceled Debate Suspended After Admitting He Lied About His Twitter Being Hacked
Julio Rosas
New Emails Show Burisma's Access to Obama Officials via Hunter Biden with Conference Call Leak
Matt Vespa
Giuliani: You've Only Seen Five Percent of What's on Hunter Biden's Hard Drive
Katie Pavlich
'Winter Is Coming': Tom Cotton Warns Big Tech Protections Could Be Going Away After NY Post Debacle
Julio Rosas

Dems Who Think They Have the Black Vote on Lock Should Check Out Ice Cube's Twitter Video
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular