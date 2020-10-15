NBC Employees Protest Network's Town Hall with President Trump

A group of over 100 NBC employees penned a letter to the network objecting to Thursday night’s town hall with President Trump. Both the president and former Vice President Joe Biden are participating in individual town halls as a replacement for the previously scheduled debate after logistical disagreements could not be resolved.

The Commission on Presidential Debates elected to hold the previously scheduled debate virtually on account of coronavirus concerns, but President Trump declined to participate. Eventually, both candidates agreed to participate in network town halls.

The group of NBC producers and actors accuses its network of “enabling the president's bad behavior while undercutting the Presidential Debate Commission and doing a disservice to the American public." It also asks the network to air the town hall with President Trump “either before or after Vice President Biden’s so that American voters can have the opportunity to watch both,” despite Biden’s town hall being broadcasted on ABC.

The group added that its opposition has nothing to do with politics: “This is not a partisan issue. This is about the political health of our democracy,” the letter reads.

NBC actors, producers protest network's decision to air Trump town hall tonight at same time as Biden's on ABC. They want you to know that, 'This is not a partisan issue. This is about the political health of our democracy.' OK.https://t.co/Y4P6bPT6qc pic.twitter.com/vzStFjf6QI — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 15, 2020

Whether this group likes it or not, President Trump’s town hall with NBC is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. The former vice president's town hall begins at the same time on ABC.