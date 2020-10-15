Townhall

President Trump Eviscerates Liberal Talking Points During NBC Town Hall

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 9:32 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In a town hall with NBC News on Thursday night, President Trump spoke the truth about Speaker Pelosi’s opposition to an additional coronavirus relief package. Asked why a fourth stimulus package has not yet been signed into law, the president called out Speaker Pelosi’s politically-driven delay tactics that have inhibited the passage of economic relief for Americans in need.

Indeed, Democrats are responsible for blocking the last relief package that was proposed by Republicans and had the backing of the White House. Just over a month ago, Democrats filibustered discussion on, and eventual passage of, a $300 billion dollar package.

In typical mainstream media fashion, President Trump was asked if he condemns white supremacy, as he already has. As the president pointed out, former Vice President Joe Biden has not yet been forced to condemn Antifa and other groups responsible for the violent riots plaguing American cities.

Biden also participated in a town hall with ABC News on Thursday night. The two candidates will debate next Thursday once again, ahead of the general election.

