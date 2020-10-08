Supreme Court

VP Pence Calls Out Kamala For Avoiding Question on Court Packing

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris put their records side-by-side on Wednesday night in the sole vice presidential debate of the cycle. Sen. Harris spent much of the debate lying about her own record, and that of former Vice President Joe Biden, while pushing false narratives about the Trump administration’s policies.

Sen. Harris once again ducked a hot-button question about the Supreme Court. As the idea of “packing the court,” meaning expanding the size of the highest court in the land, gains traction within the Democrat party, the ticket of Joe Biden and Sen. Harris refuses to take a stance on the fringe issue. 

Vice President Pence challenged Sen. Harris to endorse or condemn the idea of packing the court, and she deflected:

Sen. Harris previously told the New York Times that she was “absolutely open to” the idea of expanding the court. Her refusal to address the issue now, as the Democrats’ vice presidential nominee, is telling.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that “nothing is off the table” if Democrats take the majority in the Senate, so the question about court packing is reasonable.

