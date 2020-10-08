Tillis Ad Spotlights Cunningham's Glaring Hypocrisy on 'Truth'

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis’ campaign put a spotlight on their opponent’s marital infidelity, as the growing sex scandal gains national attention. Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham, a candidate hand-picked by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), is embattled in a scandal that originated from suggestive text correspondences with a woman other than his wife.

It was uncovered shortly afterward that the suggestive messages were only the beginning; Cunningham’s first mistress, public relations strategist Arlene Guzman Todd, confirmed that the two had “intimate contact” as recently as July. A second woman also alleges that Cunningham had an additional extramarital affair that spanned for years. Cunningham is currently under investigation by the Army Reserve, as his infidelity may have violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

As he navigates a nationally-watched sex scandal less than one month before the general election, Cunningham employed the classic “Republicans seize” deflection strategy, blaming Sen. Tillis for his own adulterous wrongdoings. He even claimed that his personal life is irrelevant to his bid for the United States Senate.

NEW: Cal Cunningham is blaming SENATOR TILLIS for his sexting scandal pic.twitter.com/pZah66zOsm — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 8, 2020

Sen. Tillis shined a light on Cunningham’s blatant hypocrisy in a new ad that exhibits Cunningham’s extramarital involvements, after he spent much of the battleground Senate campaign running on “integrity” and “truth.”





Cunningham has been missing-in-action in recent days following the uncovering of his adulterous affairs. The Democratic challenger once said that “in North Carolina, the truth still matters.” Indeed, Cunningham owes the voters he seeks to represent a transparent explanation.