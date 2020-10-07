Military Voting

Army Reserve Pursuing Potential Court Martial of Cunningham After Extramarital Affair Confirmed

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 07, 2020 1:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Gerry Broome

North Carolina Democrat Cal Cunningham’s extramarital scandal is now officially a legal problem for the Senate hopeful. Cunningham’s sexual-messaging affair with Arlene Guzman Todd was originally thought to be just digital, but she confirmed that she and Cunningham made “intimate contact.” Both were married at the time.

Cunningham’s adulterous activities represent more than just a sex scandal for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Commitee’s (DSCC) hand-picked candidate; given his rank as a  Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve and Todd’s husband’s veteran status, their affair potentially violates the Uniform Code of Military Justice and risks court martial.

After Todd confirmed the affair on Tuesday, the Army Reserve began a formal investigation into “matters” regarding Cunningham, WRAL reported.

Cunningham remains notably absent from the public eye as his sex scandal grows more substantial. His campaign issued a weak statement that failed to address his despicable behavior, but said that he will “participate” in the investigation process, and instead attempted to turn Cunningham’s self-induced problems on GOP Senator Thom Tillis.

Much to Cunningham’s dismay, he was caught in public by a local news anchor who pressed him to address the situation. He claimed that the campaign is “not about his personal life.”

Both Sen. Tillis and the GOP’s Senate arm called for transparency from Cunningham, who said he has no plans to exit the battleground Senate race. 

Recent polling taken after the news of Cunningham’s infidelity originally broke shows a tilt in support toward Sen. Tillis.

