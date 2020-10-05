NC Sen: Cunningham Cancels Town Hall After Second Affair Allegation Surfaces

North Carolina Senate candidate Cal Cunningham’s (D) sex scandal, that originally broke late Friday night, is reportedly expansive to multiple women outside of his marriage. Cunningham admitted to sending a series of sexual messages to Arlene Guzman Todd, a California-based public relations strategist, planning to meet up and “kiss a lot” during a campaign stop.

Following Cunningham’s weekend scandal, that has gained national attention, the National File reports that the Senate hopeful allegedly has a second mistress. The report shows a Facebook comment from a woman named Erin Brinkman, who claims that a close friend also engaged in a multi-year affair with Cunningham, and that she was “devastated” after hearing of his adulterous message exchanges with Todd.

“He’s been having an affair with a good friend of mine since 2012. Not the woman mentioned in the story. Needless to say, my friend was devastated. But my feeling is, if they’ll cheat WITH you, they’ll cheat ON you!,” she wrote.

"North Carolina-based lawyer Erin Brinkman stated on Facebook that her friend has been having an affair with ...Cal Cunningham since 2012 & the friend was 'devastated'" https://t.co/kxTy9zJ6Dr pic.twitter.com/J1OF5DDbZz — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 5, 2020

Cal’s expected to participate in a FB Live townhall with @j_tibs this afternoonhttps://t.co/EH3YVGqqGO — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) October 5, 2020

As it turns out, a LinkedIn profile matching Brinkman's name shows her as a former staffer for Cunningham's previous bid for the Senate.

Cunningham indicated on Friday that he has no intention of leaving the battleground Senate race, despite the disgraceful behavior.

“I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state,” he said on Friday.

After the report of an alleged second woman involved with Cunningham's extramarital encounters, the Senate hopeful abruptly canceled a town hall appearance with voters that was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

"He's unable to attend today but looks forward to continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for North Carolinians." https://t.co/I5Gopbc9ED — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) October 5, 2020

Cal Cunningham is pulling out of previously scheduled events amid sex scandal with a combat veteran's wife https://t.co/KpymQCyGgQ — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 5, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has yet to weigh in on Cunningham’s extramarital entanglements. Given his military status, Cunningham risks court martial under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for engaging in an extramarital sexual message affair. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) indicated that the party will stand with him.