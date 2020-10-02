Joe Biden

Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus

|
Posted: Oct 02, 2020 1:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested negative for COVID-19 early on Friday morning, after Hope Hicks was found to have coronavirus, raising concerns about a possible outbreak within the White House. 

The president’s diagnosis comes just days after he faced off with Democrats’ nominee for president, former Vice President Joe Biden, on Tuesday night. 

The former vice president's physician said that both Joe and Jill Biden have both tested negative for coronavirus:

Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her husband both tested negative for coronavirus as well. 

Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are slated to debate this upcoming Wednesday. Vice President Pence also tested negative for coronavirus after the administration learned of the president's and first lady's diagnoses. 

Biden's campaign just recently resumed in-person campaigning efforts as the general election nears. The president and first lady plan to quarantine within the White House. It is unclear how the campaigns, and upcoming debates, will proceed. The general election is in just 32 days.

