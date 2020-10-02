Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested negative for COVID-19 early on Friday morning, after Hope Hicks was found to have coronavirus, raising concerns about a possible outbreak within the White House.

The president’s diagnosis comes just days after he faced off with Democrats’ nominee for president, former Vice President Joe Biden, on Tuesday night.

The former vice president's physician said that both Joe and Jill Biden have both tested negative for coronavirus:

NEWS: @JoeBiden's personal physician confirms that he and @DrBiden have tested negative for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/QInUDG3rVU — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) October 2, 2020

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her husband both tested negative for coronavirus as well.

JUST IN: The Biden-Harris campaign confirms to NPR’s @jmsummers that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was tested yesterday for the coronavirus as part of the campaign's routine testing. Her test was negative. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) October 2, 2020

Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are slated to debate this upcoming Wednesday. Vice President Pence also tested negative for coronavirus after the administration learned of the president's and first lady's diagnoses.

Biden's campaign just recently resumed in-person campaigning efforts as the general election nears. The president and first lady plan to quarantine within the White House. It is unclear how the campaigns, and upcoming debates, will proceed. The general election is in just 32 days.