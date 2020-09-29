Supreme Court
Watch: Schumer Does a 180 on Meeting with Nominees

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 8:45 PM
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced Tuesday that he is declining to meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s newly-nominated Supreme Court pick, ahead of her confirmation process in the Senate.

Though it is a tradition that senators meet with nominees ahead of confirmation, these meetings are in no way mandatory. Sen. Schumer said that meeting with Judge Barrett “would not change anything.” The minority leader completely reversed his stance from the 2016 Supreme Court fight, when Senate Republicans declined to hold hearings for Judge Merrick Garland on account of a lame-duck presidency and divided government.

Even in light of the Democrat-led smear campaign against Judge Barrett, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham have the support to move forward on Judge Barrett’s nomination. Judge Barrett began meeting with Republicans on Tuesday, including Leader McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence, and President Trump officially sent her nomination to the Senate.

