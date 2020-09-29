Watch: Schumer Does a 180 on Meeting with Nominees

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced Tuesday that he is declining to meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s newly-nominated Supreme Court pick, ahead of her confirmation process in the Senate.
Though it is a tradition that senators meet with nominees ahead of confirmation, these meetings are in no way mandatory. Sen. Schumer said that meeting with Judge Barrett “would not change anything.” The minority leader completely reversed his stance from the 2016 Supreme Court fight, when Senate Republicans declined to hold hearings for Judge Merrick Garland on account of a lame-duck presidency and divided government.
SCHUMER 2016: “The meetings are an important part of this process.”— Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) September 29, 2020
SCHUMER 2020: “I don't think meeting with her would change anything.” https://t.co/ZixBNj2LrO pic.twitter.com/szpQrSBeks
Even in light of the Democrat-led smear campaign against Judge Barrett, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham have the support to move forward on Judge Barrett’s nomination. Judge Barrett began meeting with Republicans on Tuesday, including Leader McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence, and President Trump officially sent her nomination to the Senate.
Honored to accompany Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Senate today to meet with @senatemajldr. Judge Barrett is a Principled Conservative who reveres the Constitution and will serve with distinction and integrity on the Supreme Court. #ConfirmACB pic.twitter.com/qFwEP6dRky— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) September 29, 2020
I had the opportunity to meet with Judge Barrett earlier today. President Trump has nominated exactly the kind of outstanding person whom the American people deserve to have on their highest Court. pic.twitter.com/0tTJqPwpeP— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 29, 2020
????President @realDonaldTrump @realDonaldTrump has officially submitted the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, of Indiana, to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. ??— Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) September 29, 2020