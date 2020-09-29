Watch: Schumer Does a 180 on Meeting with Nominees

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced Tuesday that he is declining to meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s newly-nominated Supreme Court pick, ahead of her confirmation process in the Senate.

Though it is a tradition that senators meet with nominees ahead of confirmation, these meetings are in no way mandatory. Sen. Schumer said that meeting with Judge Barrett “would not change anything.” The minority leader completely reversed his stance from the 2016 Supreme Court fight, when Senate Republicans declined to hold hearings for Judge Merrick Garland on account of a lame-duck presidency and divided government.