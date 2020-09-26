Leader McConnell Praises Amy Coney Barrett: 'A Brilliant Scholar, An Exemplary Judge'

President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett, of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, from the White House on Saturday.

President @realDonaldTrump's nominee for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court is Judge Amy Coney Barrett. pic.twitter.com/EY7bbPcEB5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 26, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who plays a crucial role in the Trump administration’s reshaping of the judiciary, called Judge Barrett an “impressive jurist” and well-qualified nominee:

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court.



A brilliant scholar. An exemplary judge. President Trump could not have made a better decision. pic.twitter.com/FKadx6TJeU — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 26, 2020

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also praised the president’s pick, and promised that Judge Barrett would get a “challenging,” “fair” and “respectful” hearing.

Judge Barrett is highly qualified in all the areas that matter – character, integrity, intellect, and judicial disposition.



She is an outstanding #SupremeCourt nominee by President @realDonaldTrump. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2020

We move forward on this nomination knowing that the President has picked a highly qualified individual who will serve our nation well on the highest court in the land. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2020

The Senate is slated to begin hearings for Judge Barrett in the coming weeks.