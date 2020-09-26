Supreme Court

Leader McConnell Praises Amy Coney Barrett: 'A Brilliant Scholar, An Exemplary Judge'

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett, of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, from the White House on Saturday. 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who plays a crucial role in the Trump administration’s reshaping of the judiciary, called Judge Barrett an “impressive jurist” and well-qualified nominee:

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also praised the president’s pick, and promised that Judge Barrett would get a “challenging,” “fair” and “respectful” hearing. 

The Senate is slated to begin hearings for Judge Barrett in the coming weeks.

