Sen. Tillis Delivers Fiery Speech in Defense of Law Enforcement on Senate Floor

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) gave a passionate speech in defense of police on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, as Democrats continue to wage war on police.

Tillis pointed to the “gruesome violence” against law enforcement, and the fringe movement to “defund the police” that is gaining momentum within the Democrat Party.

“Despite these senseless deaths and the gruesome violence against police, there are those who support radical ideas like defunding or abolishing the police. These dangerous policies would allow criminals to roam free through our communities unchallenged and unafraid,” Tillis said on the Senate floor. “The agitators pushing to abolish the police have sown the seeds of discord in our country by disrespecting law enforcement and disregarding their brave service to our nation...These brave men and women are tired of being attacked physically, emotionally, and personally simply for trying to keep their communities safe. Every single damn day.”

Sen. Tillis introduced the ‘Protect and Serve Act’ last week, which implements strict federal penalties for those found to be deliberately targeting police. As his bill is viewed as controversial by Democrats in the Senate, Tillis urged the chamber to pass the ‘Protect and Serve Act’ immediately, and concluded with one, straightforward question for his colleagues across the aisle:

“Do you support the men and women in blue, who fight every day to keep our communities safe, or do you support the lawless, reckless, liberal mobs who want to defund the police? It’s a yes or no question. You either back the blue, or you back anarchy,” he concluded. “The American people expect and deserve no less.”

The ‘Protect and Serve Act’ is co-sponsored by 15 other GOP Senators, and no Democrats thus far. Watch Sen. Tillis' full speech below:



