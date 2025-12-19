New Emails Show the Biden White House Coordinated Directly With the DOJ to...
DNC Reveals Why They're Keeping Their 2024 Autopsy Under Seal. Get Ready to...
How 'John' the Homeless Guy Solved the Brown University Shooting
How You Know the Lib Media Realizes There's Nothing in the Epstein Files...
The View Co-Host Drops Embarrassingly Shameful Take on Trump's Bonuses to Our Troops
Trump Knew What He Was Doing With This Move on the Kennedy Center
Trump Just Made a Move That Would Make JFK Proud
Can the Dark Ages Return?
As America Turns 250, Here's How One Content Creator Is Making Patriotism Shareable...
Markwayne Mullin Just Nuked Bernie Sanders for Refusing to Help Kids With Cancer
Buyer's Remorse? Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich Blasts State for Healthcare Worker Abortion...
Zohran Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic Social Media Posts Resurface
You Won't Believe What the Australian PM's Solution to the Bondi Beach Terror...
Another Jewish Massacre on a Jewish Holy Day Is a Wake-Up Call to...
Tipsheet

Guess Who Rachel Maddow Blames for Undoing 30 Years of HIV/AIDS Prevention Work

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 19, 2025 9:00 AM
Townhall Media

When the Trump administration slashed USAID, the Left melted down. The said people are going to die because the United States is no longer sending taxpayer dollars across the globe for various Left-wing causes.

Advertisement

One of those is HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment in Africa. We know how HIV is spread — through sexual contact (and the sharing of intravenous drug needles). AIDS could largely be wiped out in a generation if we enforced abstinence in Western nations. It's more complicated in Africa, where rape is culturally acceptable, but when will African nations or other countries step up and pay for these programs they claim are so vital? Why do Americans need to foot the bill for these things?

Rachel Maddow thinks the problem is that President Trump and Marco Rubio simply don't care about or understand AIDS.

"We were within sight of ending AIDS forever in our lifetimes. Within a decade, Marco Rubio and Donald Trump didn't understand it, or it seemed too gay or too black or too poor for them, and they just cut it all off and blew up 30 years of work," Maddow said.

"For nothing, for no benefit. It's not like it's gonna save a lot of money to have tens of millions of people getting HIV every year," Maddow said. "It's not going to save money."

Recommended

How 'John' the Homeless Guy Solved the Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

AFRICA DONALD TRUMP MARCO RUBIO USAID

"I don't think they understood it. I tell myself that they didn't understand it," she continued, "because I think if I believed that Marco Rubio actually understood what he was doing...I think that would challenge my faith in terms of understanding him as a full human being."

"It is repulsive, and it is going to cause the deaths of millions of people, and it is going to be on Marco Rubio's head for the rest of his life, no matter what else he ever does," Maddow added.

No, it's not. Marco Rubio is not giving people HIV. He is not killing people. He is stopping the endless flow of taxpayer money into corrupt nations at a time when America is trillions of dollars in debt.

And it's a bold claim that we were going to end HIV in a decade. Where's Maddow's evidence for this?

But the buried lede here is that Maddow is at least implying she believes Marco Rubio may have a political career beyond the Trump administration. There's a reason she mentioned his name multiple times in the clip rather than "Donald Trump."

Yes.

And it's not our responsibility to stop that.

Advertisement

And they're always the morally superior ones.

This is also an interesting story:

Here's the entire post:

The entire interview I had a bad feeling as the woman, who was very clearly a woman introduced herself as "she/her" and I did the same with a straight face (not sure why people get so offended when I do that, seems bigoted to me).

Anyways here is the good part, there was a study at the time that suggested the COVID vaccine could cause the HIV prophylaxis medication to become ineffective. This means, according to this study, the suggestion was if you took the COVID vaccine, and medication to prevent the spread of HIV, you may still contract HIV because the vaccine would counteract the effects.

So I asked the team about this and if they would rather focus on preventing the spread of HIV or spread of COVID as with this study it seemed like a real issue.They refused to answer and ended the interview.

To recap, a major university who was hiring for a team to prevent the spread of HIV refused to answer if they would be willing to forego the COVID vaccine due the negative impacts on HIV medication.

Let that sink in...

Advertisement

That's anecdotal, of course, but entirely believable. Remember, the same people who kept us home and masked for months also said it was okay to have sex during the monkey pox outbreak.

If we did this, we could also wipe out AIDS in a decade.

By the way, Maddow earns about $25 million at MSNBC and is worth at least $50 million. We wonder how much she's donating to HIV/AIDS charities to help stop this disease. Our guess is not much, if anything.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How 'John' the Homeless Guy Solved the Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
New Emails Show the Biden White House Coordinated Directly With the DOJ to Ransack Mar-a-Lago Matt Vespa
Can the Dark Ages Return? Victor Davis Hanson
Markwayne Mullin Just Nuked Bernie Sanders for Refusing to Help Kids With Cancer Amy Curtis
DNC Reveals Why They're Keeping Their 2024 Autopsy Under Seal. Get Ready to Laugh, Is All I'll Say. Matt Vespa
You Won't Believe What the Australian PM's Solution to the Bondi Beach Terror Attack Is Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

How 'John' the Homeless Guy Solved the Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
Advertisement