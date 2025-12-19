Guess Who Rachel Maddow Blames for Undoing 30 Years of HIV/AIDS Prevention Work

When the Trump administration slashed USAID, the Left melted down. The said people are going to die because the United States is no longer sending taxpayer dollars across the globe for various Left-wing causes.

One of those is HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment in Africa. We know how HIV is spread — through sexual contact (and the sharing of intravenous drug needles). AIDS could largely be wiped out in a generation if we enforced abstinence in Western nations. It's more complicated in Africa, where rape is culturally acceptable, but when will African nations or other countries step up and pay for these programs they claim are so vital? Why do Americans need to foot the bill for these things?

Rachel Maddow thinks the problem is that President Trump and Marco Rubio simply don't care about or understand AIDS.

Rachel Maddow says Marco Rubio and Pres. Trump "don't understand AIDS" because it's "too gay or too black or too poor."



"It is repulsive and going to cause the deaths of millions of people." pic.twitter.com/8lC61IU8Ie — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 17, 2025

"We were within sight of ending AIDS forever in our lifetimes. Within a decade, Marco Rubio and Donald Trump didn't understand it, or it seemed too gay or too black or too poor for them, and they just cut it all off and blew up 30 years of work," Maddow said.

"For nothing, for no benefit. It's not like it's gonna save a lot of money to have tens of millions of people getting HIV every year," Maddow said. "It's not going to save money."

"I don't think they understood it. I tell myself that they didn't understand it," she continued, "because I think if I believed that Marco Rubio actually understood what he was doing...I think that would challenge my faith in terms of understanding him as a full human being."

"It is repulsive, and it is going to cause the deaths of millions of people, and it is going to be on Marco Rubio's head for the rest of his life, no matter what else he ever does," Maddow added.

No, it's not. Marco Rubio is not giving people HIV. He is not killing people. He is stopping the endless flow of taxpayer money into corrupt nations at a time when America is trillions of dollars in debt.

And it's a bold claim that we were going to end HIV in a decade. Where's Maddow's evidence for this?

But the buried lede here is that Maddow is at least implying she believes Marco Rubio may have a political career beyond the Trump administration. There's a reason she mentioned his name multiple times in the clip rather than "Donald Trump."

Aids is a disease of promiscuity found commonly in nations where running water is rare and r*pe is socially acceptable. — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) December 18, 2025

Yes.

And it's not our responsibility to stop that.

They always claim to have their finger on the pulse of other’s thoughts and motives. — Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) December 17, 2025

And they're always the morally superior ones.

This is also an interesting story:

Here is a fun story. In 2021 I was getting out of the Army and having multiple interviews. Found a job at a university that had a division for fighting HIV in the area. I thought this was perfect as a semester before this interview I wrote a paper on how to prevent the spread of… https://t.co/0bLuwLDcq8 — Dakota J. Miller (@MillerDakotaJ) December 17, 2025

Here's the entire post:

The entire interview I had a bad feeling as the woman, who was very clearly a woman introduced herself as "she/her" and I did the same with a straight face (not sure why people get so offended when I do that, seems bigoted to me). Anyways here is the good part, there was a study at the time that suggested the COVID vaccine could cause the HIV prophylaxis medication to become ineffective. This means, according to this study, the suggestion was if you took the COVID vaccine, and medication to prevent the spread of HIV, you may still contract HIV because the vaccine would counteract the effects. So I asked the team about this and if they would rather focus on preventing the spread of HIV or spread of COVID as with this study it seemed like a real issue.They refused to answer and ended the interview. To recap, a major university who was hiring for a team to prevent the spread of HIV refused to answer if they would be willing to forego the COVID vaccine due the negative impacts on HIV medication. Let that sink in...

That's anecdotal, of course, but entirely believable. Remember, the same people who kept us home and masked for months also said it was okay to have sex during the monkey pox outbreak.

It's not us taxpayers' job to treat other people's bad decisions and behavior. We're nearly 40 trillion in debt.



Don't screw strangers, use protection, don't use drugs, and kill rapists and pedophiles. Those things together would help wipe out AIDS. https://t.co/hGUxy80I6q — Voodoo on the Bayou (@OnVoodoo) December 18, 2025

If we did this, we could also wipe out AIDS in a decade.

By the way, Maddow earns about $25 million at MSNBC and is worth at least $50 million. We wonder how much she's donating to HIV/AIDS charities to help stop this disease. Our guess is not much, if anything.

