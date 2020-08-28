Poll: President Trump and John James Lead in Michigan

Michigan

Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

A new poll of likely voters in Michigan shows a slight shift in both the presidential and senate race. Conducted by the Trafalgar Group before the inevitable bump in momentum for Republicans following this week’s Republican National Convention (RNC), the poll shows President Trump and John James both with one-point advantages over their Joe Biden and incumbent Sen. Gary Peters.

Michigan is undoubtedly one of the most competitive battleground states in this year’s general election. President Trump carried the state by a slim margin in 2016 over Hillary Clinton. Democrats have an additional hurdle to clear this time around; Sen. Gary Peters is one of more vulnerable Democratic Senators up for re-election this year, and James continues to outraise his incumbent opponent.

The Real Clear Politics average shows Biden and Sen. Peters with 2 and 4 point advantages, respectively. Both GOP candidates have managed to close much of the gap in polling, and will likely see an even bigger momentum bump following the RNC.

