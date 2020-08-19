Kamala Harris Forgets Disagreements with Biden in Her VP Acceptance Speech

Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), took the virtual stage at the Democratic National Convention to formally accept the party’s nomination.

.@KamalaHarris: "I accept your nomination for vice president of the United States of America."



Full #DemConvention video here: https://t.co/lshxR0cdBt pic.twitter.com/EM95xDuRAf — CSPAN (@cspan) August 20, 2020

Harris touted her climb to power and her record as a prosecutor, which has drawn scrutiny from progressives within the Democratic Party, claiming that she has fought for groups that cannot fight for themselves. Seeming speaking indirectly to President Trump, Sen. Harris told viewers that she knows a predator when she sees one. Notably, Sen. Harris once sided with women accusing Biden of sexual misconduct, before defending the former vice president became politically expedient.

Kamala Harris: "I've fought for children, and survivors of sexual assault. I've fought against transnational gangs. I took on the biggest banks, and helped take down one of the biggest for-profit colleges.



"I know a predator when I see one." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 20, 2020

Biden and Harris sparred frequently on the presidential campaign trail, but the California Democrat put aside her differences with the former vice president when Biden gave her the nod. Sen. Harris touted Biden’s record, including his support of the Violence Against Women Act and the Affordable Care Act.

Moments ago, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris: "Joe will bring us together to squarely face and dismantle racial injustice..."



Harris criticized Biden during the Democratic primaries for his relationship with segregationists. pic.twitter.com/JADXjpjA5C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2020

Tune in to watch the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, as former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepts the party's nomination for president.