Kamala Harris Forgets Disagreements with Biden in Her VP Acceptance Speech

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 11:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), took the virtual stage at the Democratic National Convention to formally accept the party’s nomination. 

Harris touted her climb to power and her record as a prosecutor, which has drawn scrutiny from progressives within the Democratic Party, claiming that she has fought for groups that cannot fight for themselves. Seeming speaking indirectly to President Trump, Sen. Harris told viewers that she knows a predator when she sees one. Notably, Sen. Harris once sided with women accusing Biden of sexual misconduct, before defending the former vice president became politically expedient.

Biden and Harris sparred frequently on the presidential campaign trail, but the California Democrat put aside her differences with the former vice president when Biden gave her the nod. Sen. Harris touted Biden’s record, including his support of the Violence Against Women Act and the Affordable Care Act.

Tune in to watch the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, as former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepts the party's nomination for president.

