Poll: Overwhelming Majority of Likely Voters Say Biden Won't Finish a Four-Year Term As President

A new Rasmussen poll shows 59 percent of likely voters with minimal confidence in former Vice President Joe Biden's likelihood of serving a full, four-year term in the oval office if he should be elected in November. That 59 percent of surveyed voters believe that Biden's running mate, reported to be unveiled this week, will take over for Biden before the end of four years. Only 35 percent of those surveyed believe that the former vice president will complete a four-year term. Concerns about Biden's cognitive ability grow as his gaffes become a regularity, and as his advisors shield the former vice president from public scrutiny by keeping Biden in his basement and minimizing any public appearances.

Broken down by ideology, 49 percent of Democratic voters believe that Biden will not be able to fulfill his duties for a full four-year term, compared to 73 percent of Republicans and 57 percent of those surveyed without party affiliation. Forty-five percent of voters indicate that Biden's vice presidential pick is important to their presidential vote this Fall.

Biden vowed to pick a female running mate during a debate in March, and 60 percent of those surveyed in this poll say that it is important for Biden to pick a woman or person of color. The former vice president is rumored to have narrowed his search down to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Obama administration National Security Advisor, Susan Rice.