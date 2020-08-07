President Trump Lays Out His Vision For Economic Prosperity by Putting American Workers First

President Trump visited Whirlpool Corporation’s manufacturing plant on Thursday and unveiled six commitments on his agenda for the next four years. In addition to his continued promise to bring jobs back, and to put American workers first, the president vowed to restore the booming economic prosperity that predated COVID-19.

President Trump addressed the economic damage caused by Coronavirus, and pointed to the progress made via Operation Warp Speed, a hybrid partnership between the public and private sectors to accelerate development of COVID-19 therapeutics. The president promised to defeat the “invisible enemy,” the coronavirus that originated from China:

“First and foremost, we will defeat the China virus. We are working very very hard. We call it the china virus. We call it the invisible enemy,” the president told the crowd in Ohio. “We are attacking the virus from every angle and through this aggressive strategy, we will win the war and it will happen sooner than people think. We're developing a bounty of therapies such as Remdesivir, Dexamethasone, antibody treatments--the antibody treatments are really working out well, really well...under operation warp speed, vaccines are already in the final stage of clinical trials and we'll have a vaccine very soon.”

On the prospect of economic growth as the nation recovers from COVID-19, President Trump vowed that the economy will be even more resilient. He pointed to the continually strong job reports and the priority of his administration to bring jobs back to America, putting American workers first: