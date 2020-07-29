Monmouth GA Poll: Trump and Biden Tied, Loeffler and Perdue Lead in Senate Contests

New polling numbers from Monmouth show President Trump and former Vice President Biden in a statistical tie for the general election in Georgia:

“Among all registered voters in Georgia, Trump is supported by 47% and Biden is supported by 47%, with 3% saying they will vote for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 3% who are undecided. These results include 42% who are certain to vote for Trump and 39% who say the same for Biden. At the other end of the spectrum, 45% say they are not at all likely to vote for the incumbent and 44% say the same for the challenger.”

The poll shows both Biden and Trump receiving strong support from their parties, 96 and 92 percent respectively, among those surveyed. Biden leads among Black voters and Independents, while the president leads among White voters with and without a college degree.

Incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue, who faces re-election in November, warned voters after the 2018 midterm elections that Georgia would be a battleground state in this election, and urged Republicans not to grow complacent. Monmouth’s newest numbers showed Sen. Perdue with a 6 point lead over progressive challenger Jon Ossoff as Democrats look to flip the seat.

The second, more complex Senate contest in Georgia also saw numbers shift in this polling. Incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to fill the seat vacated by former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA), has to defend her seat against GOP Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) in a “jungle primary,” in which multiple Republicans and Democrats will be on the ballot. The contenders with the two highest vote counts will go to a runoff election after November.

Sen. Loeffler had been trailing Rep. Collins in most polls ahead of their November face off, but Monmouth’s most recent polling shows Sen. Loeffler with a 6 point lead over her intra-party challenger. Loeffler's campaign attributed the bump in polling to an increase in momentum:

“This most recent polling shows that Senator Loeffler has all the momentum on her side - and that support for her strong conservative message only continues to grow," said Kelly for Senate communications director Stephen Lawson.

Sen. Loeffler has the backing of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and a substantial portion of establishment Republicans. President Trump has not picked a side in the race between Sen. Loeffler and Rep. Collins thus far.

Georgia is shaping up to be a battleground state on November's electoral map. Victories in both of Georgia's Senate contests are crucial to the GOP's majority in the upper chamber.