Watch: President Trump Gives COVID-19 Update

President Trump will address the nation and give an update on the administration’s work to combat COVID-19. The president brought back his briefings on Monday in order to give transparency on his administration’s efforts.

President Trump encouraged Americans to wear masks and take reasonable precautions, and previewed the possibility of a vaccine in the near future:

His Thursday address follows a week of negotiations on Capitol Hill between Senate Republicans, Democrats and the White House, for an additional CARES Act stimulus package that will bring more economic relief to Americans in need. The president is pushing for a payroll tax cut to be included in the package but has received push back from some lawmakers:

Watch President Trump’s Thursday night address here:



