NRSC Raises $35M in Quarter Two in Fight For Senate Majority

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) broke another fundraising record for the second fiscal quarter, and outraised their counterparts at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).

The GOP’s Senate arm posted a $35.6 million haul, $14 million of which was raised in June alone; the committee is left with $30.5 million in cash-on-hand. The DSCC brought in $34 million in quarter two, with $13.6 million raised in June, leaving the Democratic Senate campaign arm with $37.7 million in cash-on-hand.

The massive fundraising hauls post as the fight for the Senate majority becomes even more competitive. Led by Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), the NRSC must defend vulnerable seats in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina, while it hopes to flip competitive seats in Alabama and Michigan. In light of the economic repercussions of the current global pandemic, and while President Trump’s approval numbers are scattered, the NRSC’s fundraising haul shines a light on the effectiveness of the committee’s message in competitive Senate races.

“Despite a challenging environment, Senator Young, Leader McConnell and the entire team at the NRSC continue to break every fundraising record on the books,” said Jesse Hunt, the NRSC’s Communications Director. “People understand how important a Republican controlled Senate is to our country’s recovery, and they’re responding to make sure campaigns have all the support they need this election season.”

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the races in Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Montana and North Carolina, all of which are GOP-held, as toss-ups. Democratic incumbent Sen. Doug Jones’ (AL) re-election is rated as “Lean Republican,” and Sen. Gary Peters’ (D-MI) race is viewed as only “Lean Democrat,” giving Republicans two tangible avenues to flip Democratic-held seats.