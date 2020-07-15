Georgia

'A Historic Breakthrough:' POTUS Touts Infrastructure In Visit To Georgia

Jul 15, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump visited Georgia on Wednesday afternoon to deliver remarks on infrastructure at a UPS facility. The president touted his administration’s work to cut red tape and regulation and speed the efficiency of infrastructure projects. 

“All of that [regulation] ends today. We’re doing something very dramatic. We just completed an unprecedented, I don’t want to say absolutely unprecedented, top-to-bottom overhaul that should have been done years ago, of the infrastructure approval process that has cost trillions of dollars over the years for our country and delays like you wouldn’t believe,” President Trump said. “This historic breakthrough which means better bridges, tunnels and highways for every UPS driver and every citizen all across our land. Together, we’re reclaiming America’s proud heritage as a nation of builders and a nation that can get things done.” 

The president was joined by incumbent GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, and greeted by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) and Reps. Doug Collins and Rick Allen, among others Georgia lawmakers.

President Trump shouted out “warrior” Gov. Kemp and poked fun at faux "superstar" Stacey Abrams, who lost to Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial election:

With two high-profile Senate contests occurring in Georgia, the Peach State is on the president's radar.

