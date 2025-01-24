There's a Major Update on the Power of Local Law Enforcement and Deportations
Mike Johnson Vows to Investigate Biden Family Pardons
DeSantis Shuts Down Reporter Who Criticizes Trump’s Immigration Policies
Trump DOJ Dismisses Case Against Doctor Who Exposed 'Trans' Surgeries at Texas Children's...
Trump Administration Shuts Down All Aid to Ukraine

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 24, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After the 2024 election, the Biden administration knew what was coming in January: a massive crackdown on aid to Ukraine. Since Kamala Harris’ epic defeat last November, the Biden White House wasted little time, if any, sending hordes of cash to the eastern European nation, which became more of an outlet for liberals raging at Russia for supposedly interfering in the 2016 election than a national security priority. Like anything Biden touched, this issue became more unpopular as the months progressed. With Secretary of State Marco Rubio, all aid has been shut down. The gravy train to Kiev is over (via Politico): 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday issued new guidance halting spending on most existing foreign aid grants for 90 days. The order, which shocked State Department officials, appears to apply to funding for military assistance to Ukraine. 

Rubio’s guidance, issued to all diplomatic and consular posts, requires department staffers to issue “stop-work orders” on nearly all “existing foreign assistance awards,” according to the document, which was obtained by POLITICO. It is effective immediately. 

It appears to go further than President Donald Trump’s recent executive order, which instructed the department to pause foreign aid grants for 90 days pending review by the secretary. It had not been clear from the president’s order if it would affect already appropriated funds or Ukraine aid. 

The new guidance means no further actions will be taken to disperse aid funding to programs already approved by the U.S. government, according to three current and two former officials familiar with the new guidance. 

The order shocked some department officials for its sweeping mandate. “State just totally went nuclear on foreign assistance,” said another State Department official. 

Trump is putting the world on notice, especially those who got a blank check for years. It’s over, folks. 

