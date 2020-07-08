'Sowing Division and Distrust:' Sen. Loeffler Eviscerates Stacey Abrams

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) penned a letter to the Commissioner of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) condemning the league’s decision to display “Black Lives Matter” on the home court, and instead recommended that the league display the American flag on players’ jerseys and associated apparel. Sen. Loeffler is a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream.

“Players, coaches, and yes – team owners – share differing opinions on many issues. All of us have a constitutional right to hold and to express our views. But to subscribe to a particular political agenda undermines the potential of the sport and sends a message of exclusion. The truth is, we need less—not more politics in sports. In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote,” the Georgia Republican wrote. “I am proposing a common-sense recommendation to ensure we reflect the values of freedom and equality for all. I believe we should put an American flag on every jersey. Include it in our licensed apparel for players, coaches and fans.”

As Sen. Loeffler writes, there is a much-needed distinction between valuing the lives of black Americans and actually supporting the Black Lives Matter organization; the latter is a violent movement to end law enforcement and foster anti-American sentiments.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams weighed in on Sen. Loeffler’s bold condemnation of the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming that she chose “division over unity," but Sen. Loeffler epically clapped back at the failed gubernatorial candidate and current vice presidential hopeful,

What’s regrettable is that you’ve spent two years sowing division and distrust — over an election you lost fair & square — to sell books & campaign for Vice President. https://t.co/g7grfA0n2J — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) July 8, 2020

Abrams is the least-qualified person to accuse someone else of sowing division. She has gained her name recognition perpetuating a false narrative of voter suppression that is steeped in victimhood.